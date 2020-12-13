Latest Innovative Report on Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market | Industry Booming Worldwide With TOP Key Players

The research report published on the Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

King Power International Co. Ltd.

JR /Group

DFS Group Ltd.

Lagardre Group

Dubai Duty Free

LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd.

Dufry Ltd.

LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Duty-Free Retailing Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Duty-Free Retailing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Duty-Free Retailing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Duty-Free Retailing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Duty-Free Retailing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Duty-Free Retailing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Duty-Free Retailing

3.3 Duty-Free Retailing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Duty-Free Retailing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Duty-Free Retailing

3.4 Market Distributors of Duty-Free Retailing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Duty-Free Retailing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Fashion, Accessories, and Hard Luxury

4.3.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Cosmetics and Perfumes

4.3.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Wines and Spirits

4.3.4 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Tobacco

4.3.5 Global Duty-Free Retailing Value and Growth Rate of Confectionery and Fine Foods

4.4 Global Duty-Free Retailing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Duty-Free Retailing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Airports (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Border, Downtown, and Hotel Shops (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Duty-Free Retailing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Duty-Free Retailing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Duty-Free Retailing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Duty-Free Retailing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Duty-Free Retailing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd.

12.1.1 HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd. Basic Information

12.1.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.1.3 HOTEL SHILLA Co. Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

12.2.1 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG Basic Information

12.2.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.2.3 Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 King Power International Co. Ltd.

12.3.1 King Power International Co. Ltd. Basic Information

12.3.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.3.3 King Power International Co. Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 JR /Group

12.4.1 JR /Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.4.3 JR /Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 DFS Group Ltd.

12.5.1 DFS Group Ltd. Basic Information

12.5.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.5.3 DFS Group Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Lagardre Group

12.6.1 Lagardre Group Basic Information

12.6.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.6.3 Lagardre Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Dubai Duty Free

12.7.1 Dubai Duty Free Basic Information

12.7.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.7.3 Dubai Duty Free Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd. Basic Information

12.8.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.8.3 LOTTE SHOPPING Co. Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Dufry Ltd.

12.9.1 Dufry Ltd. Basic Information

12.9.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.9.3 Dufry Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

12.10.1 LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. Basic Information

12.10.2 Duty-Free Retailing Product Introduction

12.10.3 LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Forecast

14.1 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Fashion, Accessories, and Hard Luxury Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Cosmetics and Perfumes Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.3 Wines and Spirits Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.4 Tobacco Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.5 Confectionery and Fine Foods Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Airports Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Border, Downtown, and Hotel Shops Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

