DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

The research report published on the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Double Click

Dataxu

Sizmek

SocioMatic

Facebook Ads Manager

Trade Desk

Centro Inc

Amazon (AAP)

Adobe

Amobee

AdForm

Tubemogul

Appnexus

Oath Inc

Mediamath

Criteo

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of DSP (Demand-Side Platform)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of DSP (Demand-Side Platform)

3.3 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of DSP (Demand-Side Platform)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of DSP (Demand-Side Platform)

3.4 Market Distributors of DSP (Demand-Side Platform)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market, by Type

4.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Value and Growth Rate of RTB

4.3.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Value and Growth Rate of PPB

4.4 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Double Click

12.1.1 Double Click Basic Information

12.1.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Double Click Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Dataxu

12.2.1 Dataxu Basic Information

12.2.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Dataxu Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Sizmek

12.3.1 Sizmek Basic Information

12.3.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Sizmek Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 SocioMatic

12.4.1 SocioMatic Basic Information

12.4.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.4.3 SocioMatic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Facebook Ads Manager

12.5.1 Facebook Ads Manager Basic Information

12.5.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Facebook Ads Manager Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Trade Desk

12.6.1 Trade Desk Basic Information

12.6.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Trade Desk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Centro Inc

12.7.1 Centro Inc Basic Information

12.7.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.7.3 Centro Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Amazon (AAP)

12.8.1 Amazon (AAP) Basic Information

12.8.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Amazon (AAP) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Adobe

12.9.1 Adobe Basic Information

12.9.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.9.3 Adobe Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Amobee

12.10.1 Amobee Basic Information

12.10.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.10.3 Amobee Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 AdForm

12.11.1 AdForm Basic Information

12.11.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.11.3 AdForm Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Tubemogul

12.12.1 Tubemogul Basic Information

12.12.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.12.3 Tubemogul Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Appnexus

12.13.1 Appnexus Basic Information

12.13.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.13.3 Appnexus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Oath Inc

12.14.1 Oath Inc Basic Information

12.14.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.14.3 Oath Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Mediamath

12.15.1 Mediamath Basic Information

12.15.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.15.3 Mediamath Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Criteo

12.16.1 Criteo Basic Information

12.16.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Introduction

12.16.3 Criteo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Forecast

14.1 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 RTB Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 PPB Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Retail Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Automotive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Financial Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Telecom Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

