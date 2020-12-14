Food Grade Lactic Acid Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2020 – 2030

Food Grade Lactic Acid: Market Outlook

Lactic acid or Lactate is an organic compound, which is a by-product of the anaerobic respiration of bacteria. Lactic acid can be easily found in products such as sour milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, and products of sour milk. Lactic acid also leaves its sour taste and gives perfect taste and texture to the sourdough bread. Lactic acid is also naturally present in the human body and is formed as glucose breakdowns with its oxidation.

Lactic acid has many industrial and food processing applications, due to which it has a strong market presence globally. Out of all the regions, North America holds the majority of the market shares owing to the high consumption of processed food in the region. Increasing applications and versatility is only encouraging the food-grade lactic acid to grow in the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand holds the highest potential to grow in the global food grade lactic acid market in the forecasted period. Food grade lactic acid provides food products and perishable items a longer shelf life, owing to which it holds a significant place in the European market.

Food Grade Lactic Acid: Consumer Side Driving Force

With increasing urbanization in the global market, the purchasing power of the population for food products has increased in the previous two decades. This increase in consumption of different food products is giving the food-grade lactic acid a cascading effect of increased demand, as it is a crucial ingredient in the processed food market.

Food grade lactic acid can be formed by both natural and conventional processes. Naturally, bacteria Lactobacillus is responsible for the production of lactic acid through anaerobic respiration. Lactic acid has a prime role to play in food preservation for increasing the shelf life of the products such as cheese, soy sauce, pickled vegetables. Carbon dioxide released as a by-product during fermentation gives the food product a longer shelf-life owing to which it has a strong demand in the global market.

With increasing, awareness and consciousness for health consumers are demanding food-grade lactic acid made by natural processes. The increasing number of vegan population is also driving food-grade lactic acid for the vegan food products as most of the lactic acid is vegan as it is extracted from the natural fermentation process from plants.

Food Grade Lactic Acid: Market Segmentation

Based on Nature, Food Grade Lactic Acid Market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

Based on Functions, Food Grade Lactic Acid Market can be segmented as:

Flavouring Agent

Emulsifier

pH Regulator

Anti-forming agent

Anti-microbial agent

Based on Application, Food Grade Lactic Acid Market can be segmented as:

Dairy Products

Meat poultry and fish

Pickled vegetables

Baked products

Savoury flavors

Salad dressing

Key Players: Global Food Grade Lactic Acid Market

Some of the prime players in the global lactic acid market are, Corbion, Galactic, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, COFCO Biochemical (AnHui), Musashino Chemical, Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM), Yancheng Haijianuo, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech, Shanxi Biochemical, Jungbunzlauer, Zhengzhou Tianrun, and Shangdong Fullsail.

