Asia Pacific Electrical Protective Equipment Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

The Asia Pacific Electrical Protective Equipment market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Electrical protective equipment include insulated tools, face and eye protection tools, respiratory protection tools, protective apparels, and head protection tools, which protect the workers from electric shocks, electric blasts, and other hazards. The equipment is primarily used in the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and transportation industries to ensure the protection of workers and engineers while working in the proximity of the electrical equipment.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific electrical protective equipment market was valued at US$ 3,053.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,039.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.Factors driving the market growth in this region such as emerging power transmission line projects, dynamic power generation industry.Escalating power generation industry would drive the need for safety electrical protective equipment, thus promoting the market growth

Key Market Segments

In terms of product, the face and eye protection accounted for a larger share of the Asia Pacific electrical protective equipment market in 2019.Manufacturing segment held the largest share of themarket, based on end user,in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Electrical Protective Equipment in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRICAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTMARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Electrical protective equipmentMarket,by Product

Insulated Tools

Face and Eye Protection

Respiratory Protection

Protective Apparels

Head Protection

Others

Asia-Pacific Electrical protective equipmentMarket, by End User

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Delta Plus Group

ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Mallcom (India) Limited

Lakeland Industries Inc

Cintas Corporation

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the electrical protective equipment market in Asia-Pacific are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. A few of the major companies listed in the report are Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Incorporated, Delta Plus Group, among others.

