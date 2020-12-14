Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

The Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunicationsindustry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a process of transaction of business documents between the organization and trade partners. For instance, a few of the common materials that are interchanged with the help of EDI are invoices, purchase orders, and advance ship notices. However, it can be used to interchange customs documents, bill of lading, inventory documents, payment documents, and shipping status documents, among others. EDI allows organizations to regulate the exchange of data between supply chain applications. It also guarantees the transfer of the business-critical data on time.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012177

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia-Pacificelectronic data interchangemarket is expected to reach US$12,815.1millionby 2027 from US$5,363.1million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.Effective integration of external and internal systems, cloud ecosystems, and applications with EDIis anticipated to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period. Additionally, mounting number of government and industry compliances are associated with the adoption of EDI for automating and streamlining invoices, purchase orders, acknowledgments, tracking, and payment reports.

Key Market Segments

In terms of component, the solutions segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia-Pacific electronic data interchange market in 2019. In terms of type, the EDI via AS2 segment held the largest market share of in 2019. Further, the retail and consumer goods segment accounted for the largest share of the market based on industry in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in the market.

ASIA-PACIFICELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE (EDI)MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Component

Solutions

Services

Asia-Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Type

Direct EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

Asia-Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Industry

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Asia-Pacific Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

SPS Commerce, Inc.

TrueCommerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Data Masons Software LLC

Comarch SA

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the electronic data interchange market in Asia-Pacificare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database. Major companies listed in the report areSPS Commerce, Inc.; TrueCommerce Inc.; IBM Corporation and Descartes Systems Group Inc., among others.

