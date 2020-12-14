Automated Compounding Devices (ACD): Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast Report 2025 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) (ACD) -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast Report 2025’ delivers an in-depth understanding of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) and the historical and forecasted Automated Compounding Devices

(Oncology) market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) market report provides an overview of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology), reasons to get ACD (Oncology) as well as its advantages and limitations. Additionally, the report provides insight on the ACD (Oncology) market share of the individual ACD devices, current and forecasted ACD (Oncology) market size from 2017 to 2025 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Overview

The automated compound devices (ACD) helps in combining several drug solutions to a common container for final administration of the drug within the patient. It helps to eliminate the manual errors and involves the use of computerized algorithms in preparation of the cytotoxic drugs, considering risks associated with the handling of carcinogens for prolonged periods of time, and the extremely personalized treatment in case of cancer patients further increases the chances of an error.

The technology used in ACD comprises of two main methods namely, the gravimetric method and the volumetric methods. Additionally, chemotherapeutic drugs involved are sometimes highly toxic, with a low therapeutic index making it a necessity to prepare the drugs with high precision. The accuracy of these ACD is dependent proportionally on the volume that has to be transferred indicating the higher the volume, more will be the accuracy of the device.

Study Period: 2017–2025

Geography Covered

The US

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies

Comecer

Arxium

Loccioni

ICU Medical

Omnicell, Inc

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Grifols International

S.A., Equashield

B. Braun Medical Inc.

More companies in the report…

Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology)- Competitive Analysis

This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of Automated Compounding Devices, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on product type.

Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology): Market Analysis

This segment illustrates the market of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) across 7MM and how the market is expected to rise in the study period (2017 to 2025), at a significant CAGR.

Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology): Market Drivers and Barriers

The report provides insights into the market driving factors and the barriers shaping the Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) Market.

The growth of ACD market is driven by an increasing need to reduce the medicinal errors, increasing interest of cancer patients in the field of personalized medicines and chemotherapy. The cost incurred at the hospitals per dose is reduced and elimination of contamination while compounding solutions are some major advantages that can help in shaping the ACD market.

However, higher buying and installation cost for the ACD devices are strict regulations pertaining to the ACD are some of the barriers that can obstruct the propelling growth of the ACD market.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology), explaining the reasons for replacement, procedure, advantages, and limitations, etc.

, explaining the reasons for replacement, procedure, advantages, and limitations, etc. Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology).

A detailed review of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology) market.

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology)

3. Automated Compounding Devices (Oncology): Background and Overview

4. Marketed Products

5. Automated Compounding Devices: Competitive Analysis

6. ACD (Oncology): Market Analysis

7. Market Drivers

8. Market Barriers

9. Industry Trends

10. KOL’s Views

11. Analyst Views

12. PEST Analysis

13. Appendix

13.1. Bibliography

13.2. Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

