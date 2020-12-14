 North America E. coli Testing Market Including Business Growth Statistics, New Opportunities And Competitive Outlook 

The North America E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,165.0 million by 2027 from US$ 680.9 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America E. coli Testing market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The integration of biotechnology in medical devices has resulted in innovative techniques to identify the E. coli. Multiple companies have innovated rapid E. coli test kits that can identify the bacterial presence in a single day. In addition, the rising numbers of start-ups are involved in the development of innovative devices for the detection of E. coli. For instance, Hygiena, LLC, offers MicroSnap E. coli Test Kit that detects and enumerates the E. coli bacteria. The device is in the form of a pen that enumerates E. coli in 6 hours, and it does not require specific sample preparation.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for E. coli Testing assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA E. COLITESTINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Differential Light Scattering

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Flow Cytometry

Gel Microdroplets

Diagnostic Imaging

By End-User

Commercial or Private Labs

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Academic Research Institutes

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott (Alere Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

