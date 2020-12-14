Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline devices in Vascular Grafts pipeline landscape. Heart disease has been the world’s biggest cause of mortality, with this trend forecast to continue into the near future. Common disorders contribute to blood vessel stenosis or occlusion.

Surgeries using vascular grafts such as coronary artery bypass grafting and peripheral artery bypass grafting is the recommended treatment for long-term revascularization of occluded vessels. Over the past forty years, significant progress has been made in our perception of successful regeneration of the blood vessels, beginning with the inadequacies of early tissue-engineered vascular grafts engineered using isolated components or molecules, such as collagen gels. In the coming years, all these advancements will eventually lead to growth in the market.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Vascular Grafts Overview

Vascular Grafts: Understanding

A vascular graft (also called vascular bypass) is a surgical procedure that redirects blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. Vascular grafting is most commonly done to bypass a complete or partial blockage in an artery in order to improve blood flow to the organ or extremity supplied by the diseased artery. Vascular grafts are of different types based on the indication and raw materials used for the graft to suit the host tissue.

Vascular Grafts Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Vascular Grafts: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of vascular grafts ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Vascular Grafts: Snapshot

3. Vascular Grafts

4. Vascular Grafts: Competitive Assessment

5. Vascular Grafts: Competitive Benchmarking: By Company

6. Vascular Grafts – Commercialization Activity

7. Vascular Grafts: Regulatory

8. Vascular Grafts: Reimbursement

9. Vascular Grafts: Market Dynamics

10. DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

11. Conclusion

12. Appendix

13. Bibliography

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

