Urinary Catheters Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Urinary Catheters Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020,” provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Urinary Catheters pipeline landscape. Urinary Catheters are used in disorder like Urinary retention, Urinary incontinence, Dementia & Surgeries on prostate or genitals. These mainly include indwelling (Foley) catheter, intermittent (short term) catheter, and external (condom) catheter. Advancements in equipment were made from the original latex rubber to silicone, and a variety of coatings are being used such as Teflon and hydrogel.

Drainage eyes have been modified in size and shape to enhance urine flow and decrease clogging. Antiseptic and antibiotic coatings also are applied on catheters to combat the bacteria that the catheter had introduced into the bladder. Companies of devices are already trying to have many alterations to reduce the risk of trauma and infection associated with those catheters. Growing interest in advanced urinary catheters and favorable Regulatory policies are key factors that contribute to greater demand for urinary catheters which will eventually led to market boost.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Urinary Catheters Overview

Urinary Catheters: Understanding

A urinary catheter is a flexible tube used to empty the bladder and collect urine in a drainage bag. They can either be inserted through the tube that carries urine out of the bladder (urethral catheter) or through a small opening made in your lower tummy (suprapubic catheter). The catheter usually remains in the bladder, allowing urine to flow through it and into a drainage bag.

