Growth in Demand from Consumers to Heighten Sales of Chatbots Market

Chatbots Market: Introduction

Chatbot is a messaging application which animates a conversation between a human and a machine. Chatbots came into picture in 2011 by integration of business intelligence, artificial intelligence and messaging platforms. Considering a business point of view, it is a way for companies to interact with buyers and provide customer support which could evolve with changing nature of communication. There are two types of chatbots, one operates based on a particular script and other operates solely on artificial intelligence. The chatbots based on script have limited functionality as their intelligence is majorly dependent on the way its script is programmed, while those which operate on artificial intelligence understands and simultaneously learns from the conversation it has with human being. Chatbots are majorly used in ecommerce websites, social media platforms, gaming and mobile applications.

With the continuous evolvement in artificial intelligence, developers are making chatbots more human-like with personalities, capable of recognizing speech patterns and can interpret non-verbal cues to make interactions more effortless.

Chatbots Market: Drivers and Challenges

The main driver from of chatbots market is that the growth of messaging apps exceeds that of social networks as the consumer behavior has shifted from social networks to messaging platforms such as SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Apple iMessage. One of the biggest driver of chatbots market is that people are reluctant to install apps in their phones and chatbots allow them to interact with a business without downloading one. Another driver would be that they don’t have to be restricted to a specific channel and hence helps brands to leverage their omnichannel presence.

The major challenge faced by vendors in chatbots market is compatibility between bots created by different organizations and institutes as they have limited world knowledge and suffer while making choices and not be able to deliver what a consumer has asked for.

Chatbots Market: Segmentation

Chatbots market is mainly segmented on the basis of platform, end-user, and geography. On the basis of the platform, chatbots market is segmented as Stand-alone, Mobile, and Web based.

In the End user category, chatbots market is classified into two segments, one is enterprise size and other is vertical market. On the basis of enterprise size it is further segmented into large sized enterprise and medium and small sized enterprise. While on the basis of the vertical market it is categorized as BSFI, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and hospitality, and others.

Region wise, chatbots market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Chatbots Market: Regional overview

North America is the leader in demand for chatbots and is expected to continue to do so, whereas Asia-Pacific is showing prolific growth in demand of chatbots due to massive usage of mobile phones in this region.

Chatbots Market: Key Market Players

The leading key players in chatbots market are Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Haptik, Kiwi, Yahoo, Astute Solutions, Slack Technologies, Creative virtual, Codebaby, Applied voice & Speech Technologies, and Artificial Solutions.

Regional Analysis for Chatbots Market includes demand and development of this system in the following regions:

North America USA Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western and Eastern Europe Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom France Benelux Hungary Rest of Western Europe Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Singapore Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report is an assortment of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

