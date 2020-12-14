Soil Stabilization Materials Market Business Strategies, Scope, Share and Huge Demand by 2029

Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Overview

Soil stabilization refers to a general term that comprises any biological, mechanical, chemical, physical or combined method of altering a natural soil so as to meet an engineering requirement. Improvement of the soil comprises tensile strength, capacity to bear weight, and overall performance of waste materials, sands, and in-situ subsoils. The purpose of such improvement of soil is to make road pavements strong. The global soil stabilization materials market is estimated to observe growth in the flourishing business of the construction industry.

There are many renewable technologies involved with this process, some of which are magnesium chloride, sodium chloride, tree resins, fiber reinforcement, cross-linking styrene acrylic polymers, surfactants, synthetic polymers, biopolymers, and so on. A few of these new stabilizing techniques produce hydrophobic mass and surface, which avert failure of roads from heavy frost or penetration of water. It does so by the resisting entry of water within the treated layers. This benefit is likely to emerge as an important growth factor for the global soil stabilization materials market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three parameters of considerable importance that have been considered for segmentation of the global soil stabilization materials market include material, application, and region.

Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments in the global soil stabilization materials market is mentioned as below:

In January 2020, New York based building material company, Peckham Industries, Inc., made an acquisition of construction material company in Massachusetts, JSL Materials, Inc. Following the acquisition, it will be easier for Peckham Industries, Inc to incorporate its supply chain further into the soil stabilization industry.

Some of the important companies in the global soil stabilization materials market are listed below:

Tensar Corporation

Fayat Group

Caterpillar Inc.

Global Road Technology

SNF Holding Company

Adelaide Brighton Limited

Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Key Trends

There are many dynamics in the global soil stabilization materials market that are estimated to influence the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029. The presence of several drivers, new growth avenues, and challenges characterize the global soil stabilization materials market.

Thriving Demand from the Construction sector to Boost Demand in the Market

The business for the construction industry has been flourishing, which is a precursor to the development of soil stabilization materials market. In addition, rising number of both Brownfield and Greenfield projects is likely to augur well for the market in the forthcoming years. Rapid urbanization together with increasing population is estimated to raise demand for better infrastructure and residential projects. This factor is likely to open up plethora of opportunities for the growth of the global soil stabilization materials market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. However, outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide has halted the activities in the construction sector, which is likely to adversely impact the growth of the market in the months to come. It is expected that with the development of a vaccine or a drug to treat Covid-19, the global soil stabilization materials market is expected to recover and witness growth in the future.

Apart from the construction sector, there has been a high demand for these materials from the agricultural sector. Rapidly increasing population has generated immense pressure for more food. In a bid to cater to the requirement of improved yield and high productivity, the demand for these materials has risen. The rising demand from the agricultural industry is likely to foster development of the global soil stabilization materials market in the forthcoming years.

Global Soil Stabilization Materials Market: Geographical Analysis

Augmented investment in the renovation of infrastructure is likely to propel growth of the market in Asia Pacific rapidly. Increased interventions of the government to ease domestic as well as international trade and improve the overall framework of the transport system is likely to support development of the soil stabilization materials market in Asia Pacific.

The global soil stabilization materials market is segmented as:

Material

Polymers

Minerals & Stabilizers

Application

Industrial

Agriculture

Non-Agriculture

