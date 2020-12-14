Butternut Squash Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025

Butternut Squash Market Introduction

Butternut Squash, which is also known as butternut pumpkin or gramma in Australia and New Zealand, is a type of winter squash that grows on a vine. It has a sweet, nutty taste similar to that of a pumpkin. It is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, manganese, magnesium, and potassium. It is also a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin E. There are also key antioxidants that can be found in butternut squash, making it highly desirable for those looking for a healthy diet. Butternut squash is not found all over the world, but it has made its way into the culinary creations of certain countries, including South Africa, Europe, and Australia, but it is primarily found in the U.S. butternut squash can be grown in both the wet and dry season. It has been reported that environment can have a marked influence on development and quality of the fruit. The optimum monthly average temperature for good growth is from about 18°C to 27°C. butternut squash grows well on most well-drained soils.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21292

Butternut Squash Market Segmentation

The Butternut Squash Market can be segmented on the basis of form, packaging, distribution channel and region.

By form, the butternut squash market can be segmented into fresh form, frozen form, and puree form. Among these, the frozen form of butternut squash is leading the market followed by puree form. It is technically a fruit, but butternut squash is also used as a vegetable that can be roasted, sautéed, toasted, puréed for soups such as squash soup, or mashed to be used in casseroles, bread, muffins, and pies.

By packaging, the butternut squash market can be segmented by glass bottles, P.E.T bottles, tetra packs, pouches, and trays. The pouches and trays are used for the packaging of frozen butternut squash, whereas the glass bottles, P.E.T bottles, and tetra packs are used for the packaging of butternut squash purees.

By distribution channel, the butternut squash market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales, which can be further sub-segmented into modern trade formats, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats.

By region, the Coir market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America leads the butternut squash market, due to Michigan which ranks first nationally in total acres of butternut squash production, third in fresh butternut squash production, and first for butternut squash processing.

Butternut Squash Market Drivers, Trends, and Restraints

Butternut squash composes many vital polyphenol antioxidants and vitamins. It contains no saturated fats or cholesterol, however, is a rich source of dietary fiber and phytonutrients. Butternut squash is one of the common vegetables that are often recommended by dieticians in the cholesterol controlling and weight reduction programs. It is rich in Vitamin A, and thus is a powerful natural anti-oxidant and is required by the body for maintaining the integrity of skin and mucosa. It is also an essential vitamin for healthy eyesight. Furthermore, butternut squash has plenty of natural polyphenol flavonoid compounds like ß-carotenes, cryptoxanthin-ß, and lutein. These compounds convert into vitamin-A, inside the body and deliver same protective functions of vitamin-A in the body. Butternut squash seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber and mono-unsaturated fatty acids that benefit for heart health. Also, they are rich in protein, minerals, and numerous health-benefiting vitamins. The seeds are an excellent source of health promoting amino acid, tryptophan.

Buy Now With Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21292

Butternut Squash Market Key Players

The benefits of Butternut Squash are attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the Butternut Squash market are JDM Food Group, Stahlbush Island Farms, Harris Seeds, ALDI, Mackenzie Limited., Stonehill Produce., Rana Meal Solutions LLC, and others

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: