Feed Anti Caking Agent Market Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands 2029

Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market: Market Outlook

Feed anti-caking agents are used to feed products to ensure the unavailability of lumps. Feed anti-caking agents used as feed additive which prevent the naturally-occurring fungal metabolites and also improves the feed quality. The functionality of feed anti-caking agents includes absorbing the moisture of feed and feed ingredients and reduced the caking which are caused by mold growth. Furthermore, the feed anti-caking agent is also utilized to provide better and optimum packaging systems which make transportation simpler.

The feed anti-caking agents are produced from different chemicals includes sodium, silicon, potassium, and others. These chemicals possess the ability to discontinue even the slight to moderate increase in moisture. The moisture occurs in feed products due to the increased oxidation rate of feed products. The major reason could be the high temperature and other reasons. The feed anticaking agents are used for the different types of feed products includes the ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others. The growing demand for an agent in feed and fertilizer by feed manufacturers is among the prime growth factor for the feed anti-caking agent market.

Rapid Expansion of Animal Feed Industry is Fueling the Growth of Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market

The feed anti-caking agents market is driven by the rapid expansion of the animal feed industry which accelerates the demand of feed anti-caking agents. The feed manufacturers are more concern regarding preventing caking, lumping, bridging, of their feed products. This has led their approach towards the feed anti-caking agents. Additionally, an issue regarding the ease of packaging and transport is another prime factor for the feed products. The feed anti-caking agent is also responsible for the better and packaging of the feed products which also increases its demand in the market.

Furthermore, silicates are among the widely used feed anti-caking agent owing to its absorption ability of both water and soil. Moreover, the rapid growth of the livestock sector is also promoting the use of feed anti-caking agents. As the developing countries are increasingly shifting their diets to livestock products. The consumption of meat products is growing rapidly in the emerging region as it represents a large population in the world. It has increased the growth of the livestock sector across the world as well as increases the demand for feed anti-caking agents.

Global Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market: Segmentation

On the basic of chemical type, the global feed anti-caking agent market has been segmented as –

Silicon

Calcium

Sodium

Potassium

Others

On the basic of animal feed, the global feed anti-caking agent market has been segmented as –

Ruminant

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

On the basic of region, the global feed anti-caking agent market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of feed anti-caking agent market are Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Inc., Novus International, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Kao Chemicals, PPG Industries, Chemipol S.A., Grain Corporation, PMI Nutrition, IMAC Inc., Sasol Wax, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market-

Since the demand for the anti-caking, anti-lumping, feed ingredients is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global feed anti-caking agent market during the forecast period. As the growth of animal feed and livestock industry is driving, the utilization rate of feed anti-caking agents is growing. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global feed anti-caking agent market.

Global Feed Anti-Caking Agent Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global feed anti-caking agent market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed animal feed industry in the region. Whereas Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global feed anti-caking agent market and the major reason is high usage of the caking and lumping agent in the region. However, South and East Asia are witnessing the highest growth in the global feed anti-caking agent market due to the rapid growth of the feed industry coupled with a growing consumer shift towards the livestock products.