Natural Food Color Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2029

Natural Food Color Market: Market Outlook

Natural food color is added to the various food products to change and enhance the food appearance. The natural food color is extracted from the different types of plants, food, vegetable, and other natural sources. The natural food color is utilized in the mainly in the processed food products along with the beverages, packaged food, and bakery products. The plants contain the various types of colors due to the presence of different pigment which comprises the various colors variation. For instance, carotenoid, a type of phytochemicals naturally occurred in the different plants, is the source of colors like orange, red, yellow, and others. Since the natural food color is sourced from the plant, fruits, and other natural sources, these color is not assumed to be harmless as like as synthetic colors.

The addition of color in food has become an essential part of the food and beverages industry. The food products contain color is optimizing the appearance of food products. The consumer is also influencing by the colors available in the food and demanding the color present food products. Since the food color is only for the views or appearance of food products, synthetically produced food colors can cause harmful effects on the body. This is creating a more market platform for the natural food color and thriving its demand in the food industry.

The growing adoption of natural ingredients in food products is escalating the natural food color market

The natural food products are influencing the consumers as it doesn’t contain the harmful properties to the food products. The manufacturers are also recognizing the drastic change in the food industry and adopting the natural ingredients for the food products. Hence, utilizing the natural ingredients in food products is among the driving factor for the natural food color market. In addition, the growing health-conscious population across the world is also preferring the usage of natural food color like natural ingredients in their diets. The health consciousness is increasingly adopting by a large number of consumers and approaching the natural food products for more nutritional value. Furthermore, the growing consumption of processed food is also another driven factor for the natural food color market. As the rapid lifestyle is influencing the usage of processed food, then to balance the health with processed food utilization of natural food colors is necessary.

Global natural food color market: segmentation

On the basis Pigment Type, global natural food color market has been segmented as –

Carotenoid Beta carotene Annatto Lutein Lycopene

Curcumin

Anthocyanin

Paprika extract

Spirulina extract

Chlorophyll

Carmine

On the basis application, global natural food color market has been segmented as –

Dairy Food Products

Beverages

Packaged Food/Frozen Products

Confectionery and Bakery Products

Others

On The basis Of region, Global natural food color market Has Been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global natural food color market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global natural food color market include BioconColors, Amerilure Inc, Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Aarkay Food Products, AICA-COLOR, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, FRUTAROM NATURAL SOLUTIONS, Fiorio Colori, Naturex S.A., Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd, ColorMaker, American Color Research Center, Inc. (ACRC), Food Ingredient Solutions LLC, GNT International B.V. AFIS (Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers), Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the natural food color market-

As the growing demand for natural food products is creating a better market platform for the natural food color, this is providing a better opportunity for the market participants of natural food color. In addition, the growth of the processed food industry in the Asia Pacific is also thriving the opportunity for the manufacturers of natural food color. Furthermore, the variety of color variants requirement in especially for the beverages industry will also provide the benefits to the manufacturers.

Global Natural Food Color Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is leading in the global natural food color market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. Whereas, North America is followed by Europe is also showing the significant value share in global natural food color market and the major reason is growth in the consumption of natural food products in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global natural food color market due to increasing spending on food products and change in lifestyle in the regions.