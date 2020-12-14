Engineered Coated Fabrics Market 2021: Global Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast 2027

Market Overview:

Engineered coated fabric is a mixture of technical fibers or textiles, which is coated with several polymers such as polyamide, fiberglass, or polyester. The selection of coating material and fabric is dependent on the requirement of the end-use application. Engineered coated fabrics are coated and manufactured by utilizing modified fabric manufacturing techniques. They are employed in unconventional engineering applications.

Get Free PDF Sample at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016520/

Market Dynamics:

The engineered coated fabrics market is estimated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period. Rising growth of automotive, defense, and aerospace industries coupled with increasing demand for lightweight products are major factors driving the global engineered coated fabrics market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies is intended to propel the transportation industry. This will subsequently propel the demand for engineered coated fabrics market during the forecast period.

Regional Framework:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global engineered coated fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The engineered coated fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the engineered coated fabrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the engineered coated fabrics market in these regions.

Market Scope:

The “Global Engineered Coated Fabrics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the engineered coated fabrics market with detailed market segmentation by process type, substrate type, end user industry, and geography. The global engineered coated fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading engineered coated fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global engineered coated fabrics market is segmented on the basis of process type, substrate type, and end user industry. On the basis of process type, engineered coated fabrics market is segmented into calendaring, hot-melt, knife, and others. On the basis of substrate type, market is segmented into polyester, aramid, fiberglass, polyamide, and others. On the basis of end user industry, market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, marine, oil and gas, and others.

Market Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the engineered coated fabrics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Fothergill Group

Graniteville Specialty Fabrics Inc.

Low & Bonar

Nobletex Industries Ltd.

Omnova Solutions Inc.

ORCA PENNEL & FLIPO

Saint-Gobain

Trelleborg AB

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc.

Vintex Inc.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016520/

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific:+91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]