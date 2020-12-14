Conductor Casing Market Analysis by Product Type, Usage, End User, Geography, Application, Drivers, Restraints and Forecast To 2026 | CNPC, JFE, Europipe Group

“

The report titled Global Conductor Casing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Conductor Casing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Conductor Casing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Conductor Casing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Conductor Casing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Conductor Casing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Conductor Casing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Conductor Casing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Conductor Casing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Conductor Casing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Conductor Casing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Conductor Casing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CNPC, JFE, Europipe Group, Baowu Group, Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline, Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment, EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH, EEW GROUP, JCCO PIPELINE

Market Segmentation by Product: H-40

J-55

K-55

N-80

C-75

L-80

C-90

C-95

P-110

Q-125



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The Conductor Casing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Conductor Casing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Conductor Casing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Conductor Casing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Conductor Casing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Conductor Casing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Conductor Casing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Conductor Casing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Conductor Casing Market Overview

1.1 Conductor Casing Product Overview

1.2 Conductor Casing Market Segment by Steel Type

1.2.1 H-40

1.2.2 J-55

1.2.3 K-55

1.2.4 N-80

1.2.5 C-75

1.2.6 L-80

1.2.7 C-90

1.2.8 C-95

1.2.9 P-110

1.2.10 Q-125

1.3 Global Conductor Casing Market Size by Steel Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Conductor Casing Market Size Overview by Steel Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Conductor Casing Historic Market Size Review by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Conductor Casing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Conductor Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Conductor Casing Market Size Forecast by Steel Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Conductor Casing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Steel Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Steel Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Conductor Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Steel Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Conductor Casing Sales Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Conductor Casing Sales Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Sales Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Conductor Casing Sales Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Sales Breakdown by Steel Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Conductor Casing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Conductor Casing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Conductor Casing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Conductor Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Conductor Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Conductor Casing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Conductor Casing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Conductor Casing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Conductor Casing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Conductor Casing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Conductor Casing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Conductor Casing by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Conductor Casing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Conductor Casing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Conductor Casing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Conductor Casing by Application

4.1 Conductor Casing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Conductor Casing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Conductor Casing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Conductor Casing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Conductor Casing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Conductor Casing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Conductor Casing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Conductor Casing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing by Application

5 North America Conductor Casing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Conductor Casing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Conductor Casing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Conductor Casing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Conductor Casing Business

10.1 CNPC

10.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.1.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CNPC Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CNPC Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.1.5 CNPC Recent Developments

10.2 JFE

10.2.1 JFE Corporation Information

10.2.2 JFE Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 JFE Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CNPC Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.2.5 JFE Recent Developments

10.3 Europipe Group

10.3.1 Europipe Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Europipe Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Europipe Group Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Europipe Group Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.3.5 Europipe Group Recent Developments

10.4 Baowu Group

10.4.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Baowu Group Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Baowu Group Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Baowu Group Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.4.5 Baowu Group Recent Developments

10.5 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline

10.5.1 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.5.5 Cangzhou Xinsheng Pipeline Recent Developments

10.6 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment

10.6.1 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.6.5 Hebei Xinchenghui Pipelne Equipment Recent Developments

10.7 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH

10.7.1 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.7.5 EMDE Bohrtechnik Nentershausen GmbH Recent Developments

10.8 EEW GROUP

10.8.1 EEW GROUP Corporation Information

10.8.2 EEW GROUP Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 EEW GROUP Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EEW GROUP Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.8.5 EEW GROUP Recent Developments

10.9 JCCO PIPELINE

10.9.1 JCCO PIPELINE Corporation Information

10.9.2 JCCO PIPELINE Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 JCCO PIPELINE Conductor Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 JCCO PIPELINE Conductor Casing Products Offered

10.9.5 JCCO PIPELINE Recent Developments

11 Conductor Casing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Conductor Casing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Conductor Casing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Conductor Casing Industry Trends

11.4.2 Conductor Casing Market Drivers

11.4.3 Conductor Casing Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

