Lysine Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2027)

The “Global Lysine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the lysine market with detailed market segmentation by livestock, application, and geography. The global lysine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lysine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Lysine is an – -amino acid (protein building block), and it is also known as L-2,6-diaminohexanoic acid, Lisina, Lysine, Lysine Hydrochloride, Lysine Monohydrochloride, and others. Lysine is important for both humans and animals. Lysine plays an important role in animal nutrition as it is part of a variety of metabolic processes. Microbial fermentation of the sugar substrate is an industrial process for the production of lysine. However, a shortage of feedstocks has forced manufacturers to consider the potential of other raw materials, such as cassava and methanol, for lysine production.

The List of Companies

Ajinomoto

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Evonik Industries

Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co.

Cheiljedang

Changchun Dacheng

Meihua Group

Chenfu Group

Easthope

COFCO Biochemical

The reports cover key developments in the Lysine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The global lysine market is segmented on the basis of livestock and application. On the basis of livestock the global lysine market is segmented into swine/hog, poultry, and others. Based on application the global lysine market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the lysine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lysine market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lysine Market – By Type

1.3.2 Lysine Market – By End-User Industry

1.3.3 Lysine Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY LYSINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

