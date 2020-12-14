Masterbatch Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report

The “Global Masterbatch Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the masterbatch market with detailed market segmentation by type, polymers, and application. The global masterbatch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading masterbatch market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Masterbatches are plastic additives that are available in solid and liquid forms. Different types of carrier polymer such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate are preferred along with the product for use in injection molding and extrusion process. The masterbatches are used to impart color and enhance polymers’ useful properties such as antifog, UV stabilizing, antilocking, flame retardation, and antistatic. The masterbatch finds applications in packaging, building & construction, automotive, agriculture, consumer goods, and various other end-use industries.

The List of Companies

Clariant AG

Ampacet Corporation

LyondellBasell

Polyone Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Hubron International

Tosaf Group

Penn Color, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Masterbatch market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The global masterbatch market is segmented into type, polymers, and application. By type, the masterbatch market is classified into Color , White, Black, Additive, Filler. By polymers, the masterbatch market is classified into Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others. By application, the masterbatch market is classified into Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Agriculture, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the masterbatch market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the masterbatch market in these regions.

