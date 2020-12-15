Hemodialysis Catheters Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Hemodialysis Catheters Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020,” provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline devices in Hemodialysis Catheters pipeline landscape. The global dialysis population is increasing rapidly, particularly in low-income and middle-income countries; however, a significant number of people globally lack access to renal replacement therapy, and millions of people die each year from kidney failure, mostly without supportive care.

The expense of dialysis care is high and is likely to continue to increase as a result of higher life expectancy and enhanced therapies for renal failure causes such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease. Patients, payers, regulators and health-care systems are demanding higher competitive advantages in dialysis care, which can only be achieved through genuine patient-centred innovation that continues to support high-quality, high-value care which will lead to increase in market growth.

View full report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hemodialysis-catheters-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape

Geography Covered:

Global coverage

Hemodialysis Catheters Overview

Hemodialysis Catheters: Understanding

Hemodialysis is a treatment used when your kidneys fail (Stage 5 Kidney Disease) and can no longer clean your blood and remove extra fluid from your body.

The catheter used for hemodialysis is a tunneled catheter because it is placed under the skin. There are two types of tunneled catheters: cuffed or non-cuffed. Non-cuffed tunneled catheters are used for emergencies and for short periods (up to 3 weeks).

Tunneled cuffed catheters, a type recommended by the NKF for temporary access, can be used for longer than 3 weeks when:

An AV fistula or graft has been placed but is not yet ready for use.

There are no other options for permanent access. For example, when a patient’s blood vessels are not strong enough for a fistula or graft.

Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hemodialysis-catheters-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape

Hemodialysis Catheters Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Hemodialysis Catheters report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Type

Hemodialysis Catheters can be used in three different types – Cuffed tunneled, Non-cuffed tunneled and Non-tunneled, which are covered in the report.

Product Tip Configuration

Hemodialysis Catheters can be divided based on tip configuration– Step-tip catheters, Split-tip catheters and Symmetric catheters, which are covered in the report.

Product Material

Hemodialysis Catheters can be divided based on Material – Silicone and Polyurethane, which are covered in the report.

Major Players in Hemodialysis Catheters

There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the products for Hemodialysis Catheters.

SureFlow: Ash Access Technology Inc

Report Highlights:

Extensive coverage of the Hemodialysis Catheters under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Hemodialysis Catheters and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

The report consists of in-depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Download sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hemodialysis-catheters-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Hemodialysis Catheters: Snapshot

3. Hemodialysis Catheters

4. Hemodialysis Catheters: Competitive Assessment

5. Hemodialysis Catheters: Comparative Benchmarking: By Company

6. Hemodialysis Catheters – Commercialization Activity

7. Hemodialysis Catheters: Regulatory

8. Hemodialysis Catheters: Reimbursement

9. Hemodialysis Catheters: Market Dynamics

10. DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

11. Conclusion

12. Appendix

13. Bibliography

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

Download report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hemodialysis-catheters-pipeline-insight-and-competitive-landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+919650213330