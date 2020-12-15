Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020,” provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices pipeline landscape. The DBS market is expected to undergo substantial growth in the coming years owning to an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders around the world. The growing aging population is also a major growth factor for DBS devices market as it is more susceptible to neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and Epilepsy.
Therefore, due to an increase in demand of such devices, huge investment is being made on R&D activities in neurological sector, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment.
This reports provides a detailed study of the emerging DBS devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging DBS devices.
View report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-pipeline-insight
Geography Covered
- Global coverage
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Overview
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Understanding
The deep brain stimulation device is a battery-operated, surgically-implanted device. It is sometimes called a pacemaker for the brain. DBSs are commonly used to treat movement disorders as well as neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS is a therapy that relies on the delivery of mild electrical pulses to specific areas in the brain via an implanted lead connected to a battery-powered pulse generator placed in the patient’s upper chest area. A physician is able to vary and control the stimulation delivered through the lead to the brain using an external, hand-held programmer. At present, DBS systems use leads with electrodes that send out electrical current in all direction.
Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-pipeline-insight
Who needs a deep brain stimulation device?
Patients with the following disorder:
- Dystonia
- Epilepsy
- Essential tremor
- Obsessive-compulsive disorder
- Parkinson’s disease
Report Highlights
- Extensive coverage of the DBS devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of DBS devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
- The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters
Download our sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-pipeline-insight
Table of Contents:
1. Key Insights
2. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Snapshot
3. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
4. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Profiles: Competitive Assessment
5. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Competitive Benchmarking : By Company
6. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices – Commercialization Activity
7. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Regulatory
8. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Reimbursement
9. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Dynamics
10. DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
11. Conclusion
12. Appendix
13. Bibliography
14. DelveInsight Capabilities
15. Disclaimer
16. About DelveInsight
Download our free report @https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-pipeline-insight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
Contact us:
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+919650213330