Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020,” provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices pipeline landscape. The DBS market is expected to undergo substantial growth in the coming years owning to an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders around the world. The growing aging population is also a major growth factor for DBS devices market as it is more susceptible to neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and Epilepsy.

Therefore, due to an increase in demand of such devices, huge investment is being made on R&D activities in neurological sector, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment.

This reports provides a detailed study of the emerging DBS devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging DBS devices.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Overview

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Understanding

The deep brain stimulation device is a battery-operated, surgically-implanted device. It is sometimes called a pacemaker for the brain. DBSs are commonly used to treat movement disorders as well as neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS is a therapy that relies on the delivery of mild electrical pulses to specific areas in the brain via an implanted lead connected to a battery-powered pulse generator placed in the patient’s upper chest area. A physician is able to vary and control the stimulation delivered through the lead to the brain using an external, hand-held programmer. At present, DBS systems use leads with electrodes that send out electrical current in all direction.

Who needs a deep brain stimulation device?

Patients with the following disorder:

Dystonia

Epilepsy

Essential tremor

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Parkinson’s disease

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the DBS devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of DBS devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Snapshot

3. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

4. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Profiles: Competitive Assessment

5. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Competitive Benchmarking : By Company

6. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices – Commercialization Activity

7. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Regulatory

8. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Reimbursement

9. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Market Dynamics

10. DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

11. Conclusion

12. Appendix

13. Bibliography

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

