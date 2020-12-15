Coronary Stents Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Coronary Stents Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report 2020,” provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Coronary Stents pipeline landscape. Owing to the rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD), the coronary stents market is witnessing remarkable growth. Significant players are focusing on expanding their geographical reach, for dominating the current market.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-third of the population in the U.S. is obese. The change in lifestyle such as physical inactivity, smoking, drinking, and mistimed and unhealthy food habits are among the major reasons leading to health problems such as obesity, hypertension, arterial blockage, and others. Therefore, owning to all this, there is a significant rise in the pipeline of coronary stents recently.

This reports provides a detailed study of the emerging coronary stents devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the market.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Coronary Stents: Overview

Coronary Stents: Understanding

Coronary stents are small, wire, mesh tubes that help widen a clogged artery and restore adequate blood flow to the heart. During the procedure, the cardiologist place the stent over a thin, long tube with a balloon tip called a catheter and insert it into an artery in groin or arm. Once the stent reaches the clogged artery, the doctor will inflate the balloon to expand the stent. When the stent reaches the desired size to widen the clogged artery, the doctor will deflate and remove the balloon. The stent will stay in place permanently to help prop open the artery and decrease its chance of narrowing again. Over time, the inner lining of the artery will grow over the surface of the stent, making it a permanent part of the artery.

Types of Coronary Stents

Bare-Metal Stents: Tt is tiny wire mesh tubes that help widen a clogged artery, but are not coated with a polymer or drugs to help prevent re-blockage of the artery. This type of stent may be used in patients who are allergic to either the polymer or drugs used in drug-eluting stents.

Drug-Eluting Stents: A drug-eluting stent is a bare-metal stent that has been coated with a polymer that gradually releases a drug over the time when re-blockage is most likely to happen. This helps reduce the chance of the artery becoming blocked again. There are two types of drug-eluting stents: Permanent Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent and Bioabsorbable Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent.

Coronary Stents: Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides an analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Coronary Stents under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Coronary Stents and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

The report consists of in-depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Coronary Stents: Snapshot

3. Coronary Stents

4. Coronary Stents: Product Assessment

5. Coronary Stents: Competitive Benchmarking : By Company

6. Coronary Stents – Commercialization Activity

7. Coronary Stents: Regulatory

8. Coronary Stents: Reimbursement

9. Coronary Stents: Market Dynamics

10. DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

11. Conclusion

12. Appendix

13. Bibliography

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight

