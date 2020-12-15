Digital Textile Printing Market 2021: Overview and Analysis for Top Manufacturers like Kornit Digital, d.gen Inc, Durst Phototechnik AG, Dover Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group etc. by Forecast to 2027

Digital textile printing is an innovative ink-based method in textile printing which facilitates the manufactures to print any design on any textile or fabric. This printing method is performed on large format rolls or garments. Digital textile printing method use inks that are usually water-soluble dyes. This method can be used on both synthetic and natural fabrics. Digital textile printing is widely used in the printing of garments and clothes such as promotional wears, t-shirts, flags, banners, and is used in several other textile applications.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the digital textile printing market are Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., d.gen Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., The Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group among others.

The key factors propelling the growth of digital textile printing market are rising demand in the advertising and textile industries, faster adaptability of newer fashion designs, and a decrease in per unit cost of printing by using digital printers. Further, increase in R&D activities for industrial textile printing, increased adoption in home decor and vehicle wrap applications, acceptance of polyester in the digital textile printing market are the factors that are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high initial investment cost is restraining the growth of the digital textile printing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital textile printing market based on the printing process, ink type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall digital textile printing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

