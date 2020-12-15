Electronically Commutated Motors Market 2020 Scrutinized in New Research

The Insight Partners adds Electronically Commutated Motors Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

An electronically commutated motor is an electric brushless motor with a permanent magnet located over the rotor. It has less physical contact with moving components; thus, the electronically commutated motor is long-lasting. Electronically commutated motor has various applications in several industries ventilation, refrigeration, electric vehicle, cordless tools, aero modeling, motion control system, positioning and actuation system, and others. The increasing popularity of electronically commutated motors in various industries is propelling the growth of the electronically commutated motors market worldwide.

Top Key Players:-ABB, ASTRO Motorengesellschaft mbH & Co.KG, B?ºhler Motor GmbH, Kollmorgen, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Maxon Motor AG, Nidec Motor Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Siemens AG, WEG

The growing demand for energy-efficient products in various end-use industries is expected to drive the global electronically commutated motors market growth during the forecast period. However, the increasing use of smart synchronous permanent magnet motors acts as a major restraint for the growth of the electronically commutated motors market. Furthermore, increasing concerns for the environment, growing acceptance of electric vehicles, and energy regulation led down by the leading authorities around the globe are fueling the growth of the electronically commutated motors market.

The global electronically commutated motors market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as constant air flow, constant torque, constant speed. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as consumer electronics, HVAC, automotive, packaging, material handling, industrial machine, others.

