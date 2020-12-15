3D Animation Software Market Trends, Demand, Scope, Future Growth and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Animation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global 3D animation software market is expanding at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

The 3D animation software is computer-generated imagery (CGI) application used to visualize, develop, and modify static and dynamic 3D images and animations. The software combines video footage and artificial images to create realistic objects and scenes through several technologies, such as visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling, motion graphics, etc. The software comprises of customizable characters, libraries of animations, and automatic lip-syncing features. As a result, the 3D animation software finds extensive applications across several industries, including media & entertainment, advertisement and product promotions, architecture, life sciences, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), coupled with the escalating demand for 3D mobile applications and games, is primarily driving the 3D animation software market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of animation software and stereoscopic technique to create enhanced and immersive games and movies with life-like characters and scenarios is also bolstering the global market. Moreover, increasing utilization of the animation software for creating 3D animated videos in educational content and e-learning platforms to facilitate effective and engaging learning experiences is further propelling the market. Additionally, the rising penetration of 3D animated software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining applications is further anticipated to drive the 3D animation software market growth.

3D Animation Software Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 3D animation software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Newtek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Pixologic Inc.

Sidefx Software

Adobe Systems Inc.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Zco Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Autodessys Inc.

Corel Corporation

Maxon Computer

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

The report has segmented the global 3D animation software market on the basis of technology, deployment, service, deployment,

Breakup by Technology:

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects (VFX)

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Service:

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Education and Training

Breakup by Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Construction and Architecture

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Education and Research

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

