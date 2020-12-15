3D Animation Software Market Trends, Demand, Scope, Future Growth and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “3D Animation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global 3D animation software market is expanding at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
The 3D animation software is computer-generated imagery (CGI) application used to visualize, develop, and modify static and dynamic 3D images and animations. The software combines video footage and artificial images to create realistic objects and scenes through several technologies, such as visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling, motion graphics, etc. The software comprises of customizable characters, libraries of animations, and automatic lip-syncing features. As a result, the 3D animation software finds extensive applications across several industries, including media & entertainment, advertisement and product promotions, architecture, life sciences, etc.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), coupled with the escalating demand for 3D mobile applications and games, is primarily driving the 3D animation software market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of animation software and stereoscopic technique to create enhanced and immersive games and movies with life-like characters and scenarios is also bolstering the global market. Moreover, increasing utilization of the animation software for creating 3D animated videos in educational content and e-learning platforms to facilitate effective and engaging learning experiences is further propelling the market. Additionally, the rising penetration of 3D animated software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining applications is further anticipated to drive the 3D animation software market growth.
3D Animation Software Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the 3D animation software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Newtek Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- Pixologic Inc.
- Sidefx Software
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Toon Boom Animation Inc.
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Zco Corporation
- Autodesk Inc.
- Autodessys Inc.
- Corel Corporation
- Maxon Computer
- The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.
The report has segmented the global 3D animation software market on the basis of technology, deployment, service, deployment,
Breakup by Technology:
- 3D Modeling
- Motion Graphics
- 3D Rendering
- Visual Effects (VFX)
- Others
Breakup by Deployment:
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Service:
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
- Integration and Deployment
- Education and Training
Breakup by Vertical:
- Media and Entertainment
- Construction and Architecture
- Healthcare and Lifesciences
- Manufacturing
- Education and Research
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
