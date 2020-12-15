Cloud Email Security Market Size 2020-2027 | Demand | Share | Development | Growth Factors | Forecast

The email has become the channel of choice for malware delivery and malware fewer attacks, and hackers have begun to employ techniques of social engineering for impersonation and deception. The proliferation of user devices, ever-connected work lifestyles, a mix of device ownership models, and, above all, the use of cloud-based mailbox services add new levels of complexity to the security of emails. The cyber environment’s evolution and associated technologies have paved the way for new threats. Cyber-attacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced, and traditional techniques, and thus lack adequate data protection. Email security is thus gaining considerably more importance. Email security refers to the cumulative measures organizations have taken to secure access to email accounts. Organizations use various techniques to detect, monitor, report, and counter the threats posed to email accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital email signing, strong passwords, and antivirus or anti-spam applications based on desktops.

The increasing availability of converged security solutions is one of the key factors driving growth of the cloud email security market in the coming years. With the increasing need to protect networks from advanced cyber threats, multiple security solutions, including messaging, are being adopted by various companies around the world. Cloud-based email security solutions also ensure data availability at any time, with fewer user efforts to maintain the database, which in turn leads to overall cloud email security market growth. Companies also incorporate converged email security products and services such as email filters, email gateways, and email filtering to overcome the challenges of securing complex IT infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud-based email security products and services will be one of the main trends gaining prominence in the market. To ensure low ownership costs and manage the complexities associated with data volumes, various end-users have enhanced the adoption of cloud-based solutions, including financial institutions, government organizations, and healthcare players.

Top Players Analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc, Dell, Inc, Forcepoint, Fortinet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAP SE, Sophos, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated

Global Cloud Email Security Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cloud Email Security market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Cloud Email Security Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

