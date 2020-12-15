Intrauterine Contraceptive Market Innovative Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Size Estimates and Forecast by 2027 | Bayer AG, Melbea Innovations, Novomed

Intrauterine contraceptives are often found in T-shape and are inserted in the uterus to prevent conception. The arms of the device are folded flat, which helps to insert inside the womb, and it is minute in size so that it fits properly inside the womb. Intrauterine contraceptives include either copper or levonorgestrel, which helps in birth control by creating difficulty for the sperm to fertilize the egg. These devices are usually a form of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC), which aids in birth control for an extended period. The approximate tenure of these devices lies between 5 to 8 years. These devices have resulted in substantial satisfaction rates among the users of reversible contraceptives due to their cost-effectiveness.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in Intrauterine Contraceptive market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The research report has been compiled through an in-depth study of the market along with drivers, opportunities, constraints and other strategies. The market growth and report have also been updated on the impact and impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected consumer behavior and the growth of the market and industry.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Market witnesses the most promising demand growth

The intrauterine contraceptive market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The growth of the intrauterine contraceptive market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of unplanned pregnancy and fewer side-effects of these devices. Moreover, intrauterine contraceptives do not impact the user’s mood, libido, and weight and do not even carry the risk for cancer in the future, thereby boosting the market growth. Additionally, focus on women’s health and policies by regulatory authorities is fuelling the market growth. In August 2019, the World Health Organisation revised its policies on contraceptive use following new evidence regarding the high risk of HIV in women. The new guidelines state that women should have access to a range of contraception options, HIV prevention, and treatment, such as progestogen-only injectables, implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs). However, intrauterine contraceptive devices may lead to heavy menstrual bleeding, resulting in painful cramps. Also, the demand for contraceptive pills for shorter period usage is projected to impede the market’s growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently spreading worldwide and the Intrauterine Contraceptive market report covers the impact of coronavirus on the growth of top companies.

The report provides key drivers driving the growth of the global Intrauterine Contraceptive market. Insights into opportunities are cited so market participants can take further action by determining the potential of untapped areas.

Some of the top companies operating in the global Intrauterine Contraceptive market are:

Bayer AG, Melbea Innovations, Novomed Group. (Gyneas), Prosan International BV, Mona Lisa N.V., Pregna International Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., ERENLER MED?KAL, OCON Medical Ltd., AbbVie Inc. (LILETTA)

The report focuses on the global Intrauterine Contraceptive market with future forecasts, growth opportunities, key markets and key players. The research objective is to present the development of Intrauterine Contraceptive markets in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Latin America.

