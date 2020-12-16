Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends

The radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at US$ 3,302.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,711.72 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2020–2027.

In a radiofrequency ablation procedure, the physician uses a device which transmits radiofrequency energy and destroys the target tissue. This technology has been widely used to treat solid tumors, arrhythmias, uterine fibroids, and other medical conditions. The global radiofrequency ablation devicesmarket is driven by factors such as emerging applications of radiofrequency ablation technologyand increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, side effects associated with radiofrequency ablationis likely to obstruct the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Avanos Medical Inc.

Stryker

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Bard (BD)

Angiodynamic

Hologic

Articure

Merit medical

Based on product, the radiofrequency ablation devices marketis segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment held the largest share in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market in 2019. Disposables are used in every radiofrequency ablation surgery. These disposables help in transmitting the electric current to the target tissue and hence are the crucial components of the radiofrequency ablation procedure. Moreover, the market players are developing advanced products in order to reduce errors and carry out the procedure efficiently. For instance, Boston Scientific offers an all-in-one electrode, cannula, and injection tube, which is designed to reduce cannula movement, by providing precision and controlto the surgeons while operating.

Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive technique that uses heat and electrical energy to destroy cancer cells and other dysfunctional tissues. Recently, it has been used to treat a wide range of medical conditions. Although it is not a primary treatment of cancer, it is used to treat a spot of tumor causing pain and other medical indications. The technique is also used to treat patients suffering from adrenal gland, breast, bone, kidney, liver, lung, pancreatic, and thyroid cancer. It is also used to treat the precancerous cells in esophagus. Along with oncological treatment, the radiofrequency ablation technology is also being used in the treatment of patients with cardiac conditions, when medicines or other treatment fail to cure these conditions. It is used to treat cardiac arrhythmia where it destroys a small area of the heart tissue that is causing irregular heartbeats. Destroying these cells helps in restoring regular heartbeats.

Application Insights

Based on application, the radiofrequency ablation devices market has been segmented into surgical oncology, cardiology, cosmetology, gynecology, and pain management. The surgical oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; owing to wide application of RFA in surgical oncology and increasing number of cancer patients across the globe. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and FDA approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwidein order tomeet the growing demand.

The market players operating in the radiofrequency ablation devicesmarket adopt the strategy ofcollaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market – ByProduct

Devices

Disposables

Global Radiofrequency Ablation DevicesMarket– By Application

Surgical Oncology

Cardiology

Cosmetology

Gynecology

Pain Management

