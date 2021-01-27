Dry Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Glanbia Nutritionals, PreGel America, Prolactal

The consumption of yogurt is consistently increasing year over year. Dry yogurt is a white-yellowish yogurt powder produced using milk or regular yogurt. It is produced either by adding starting cultures to the milk then drying the product or removing all the moisture from yogurt only until the remaining matter is dry and can easily be made into powder.

Latest research document on ‘Dry Yogurt’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc. (United States),Ace International LLP (India),Kerry Group (Ireland),PreGel America, Inc. (United States),C.P. Ingredients Ltd. (Ireland),Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc. (United States),Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Armor ProtÃ©ines S.A.S. (France),Prolactal GmbH (Austria),Bempresa Ltd. (China)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Skimmed Dry Yogurt, Semi-skimmed Dry Yogurt, Whole Dry Yogurt), Category (Dairy-based yogurt, Non-dairy based yogurt), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others (Online & Home Deliveries)), Flavour (Plain yogurt, Flavored yogurt)

Growth Market

Low Price and Widespread Availability of the Yogurt

Rise in the Disposable Income of the People

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of the Yogurt among People

Restraints that are major highlights:

Added Harmful Additives in the Yogurt

Opportunities

Growth In the Food Industry Worldwide

Rising Demand for Dairy-Based Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

