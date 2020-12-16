Precious Metals Market Demand, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies Share, Scope, Structure and Growth Forecast to 2025

The global precious metals market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Precious metals are elements that are considered chemically inert and rare. These metals have a high economic value contributed by their utilization in industrial processes and scarce availability. Precious metals are very ductile and have a higher luster than base metals, thus making them less reactive than base metals. These properties allow them to hold a higher place in terms of market prices. The four primary precious metals include silver, palladium, gold, and platinum. Precious metals are corrosion-resistant and are most popularly used in currency, jewelry, and investments.
Precious metals are consistently used in the production of jewelry, which witnessed a significant rise in the worldwide demand. This rise remains one of the major driving factors in the growth of the global precious metals market. Moreover, widespread utilization of palladium and platinum in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These materials are efficient in converting toxic vehicle emissions into less harmful substances for the environment by purifying the exhaust gases in vehicles. Other factors, such as rising environmental concerns and increasing investments in precious metals, are expected to drive the precious metals market further.
Precious Metals Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the precious metals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
- Lundin Mining Corporation
- Pan American Silver Corporation
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.
- Fresnillo Plc (Penoles Group)
- Gabriel Resources Ltd.
- Glencore International AG
- Gold Fields Limited
- Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)
The report has segmented the global precious metals market on the basis of metal type, application and region.
Breakup by Metal Type:
- Gold
- Jewelry
- Investment
- Technology
- Others
- Platinum
- Auto-catalyst
- Jewelry
- Chemical
- Petroleum
- Medical
- Others
- Silver
- Industrial Application
- Jewelry
- Coins and Bars
- Silverware
- Others
- Palladium
- Auto-catalyst
- Electrical
- Dental
- Chemical
- Jewelry
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Jewellery
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
