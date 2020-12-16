Forklifts Market 2021: Regional Overview and Statistics by Trends in Top Players like Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd. and Others

Forklifts is a powered truck which is used to lift and move material and it can also be used for manufacturing industries and warehouse operations. Forklift vehicle can be used for independent lifting, placement of discrete loads and other applications.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries, leading to the growth in the construction sector, is one of the major driver for the growth of the forklifts market, however limited number of suppliers for particular components can be a restraining factor in the market. One of the key trends gaining traction in the market is intelligent forklifts which are integrated with sensors for intimation of maintenance, collision detection, and improving fork speed optimization for the safety of forklifts

The “Global Forklifts Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the forklifts industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global forklifts market with detailed market segmentation by type, class, engine power, application and geography. The global forklifts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the forklifts players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global forklifts market based on type, class, engine power and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall forklifts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key forklifts market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Kion Group AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Clark Material Handling Company, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd. and Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

