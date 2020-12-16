Food Humectants Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2020-2027 – Acme Hardesty Co., Archer Daniels Midland, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Brenntag AG

The report on Food Humectants Market 2020 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Food Humectants Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2020 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

The food humectant market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growing consumption of bakery products with better shelf life and increasing consumer preference for sugarless and low-calorie foods. Moreover, rising disposable income of consumers in developed and developing regions, the consumers are willing to spend more on bakery & confectionery products such as cookies, biscuits along with functional & nutritional foods, fruit & vegetable juices, health supplements, etc. which further influence the demand for food humectants globally. However, stringent regulations for food humectant is projected to hamper the overall growth of the food humectants market.

Acme Hardesty Co.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Brenntag AG

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Galactic

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

The global food humectants market is segmented on the basis of source, product type and application. On the basis of source, the food humectants market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is further divided into plant-based and animal-based. Based on product type the market is segmented into sugar alcohol, phosphate, glycol, glycerol, lactate, and others. On the basis of application, the food humectants market is segmented into bakery products, beverages, functional and nutritional foods, confectionery products, dairy products, and others.

