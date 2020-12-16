Power Supply Unit Market Share, Industry Size, Type, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2027

Power Supply Unit market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Power Supply Unit market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Power Supply Units (PSU) convert alternating high voltage current (AC) into direct current (DC), and they also regulate the DC output voltage to the acceptable thresholds needed for advanced computing components. Over the last couple of decades, the demand for Power supply unit has registered strong growth rates with significant CAGR. According to the study, the demand for Power supply unit is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Simple design, low noise levels and affordability factors is expected to drive the growth of the power supply unit market. However, the issues related to lower efficiency levels which using high power applications may restrain the growth of the power supply unit market. Furthermore, the rise in demand of Computers and mobile devices in developing countries is further going to create market opportunities for the power supply unit market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Antec

2. Cooler Master Technology inc.

3. CORSAIR

4. GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd

5. LIAN LI

6. New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

7. SilverStone Technology Co., Ltd

8. Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.

9. XFX

10. Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Power Supply Unit (PSU) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the power supply unit market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of power supply unit market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The power supply unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading power supply unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the power supply unit market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The power supply unit market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into AC power supply, DC power supply. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into PC/desktops and mobile devices.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the power supply unit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The power supply unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

