Food Grade Gases Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Gulf Cryo, Massy, Wesfarmers

Food grade gases is defined as the gases, which is used as a processing aid and additive in order to ensure compliance with the standard. It is widely used in modified atmosphere packaging applications such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen. Rising demand for convenience food packaging, rising consumer preference for packaged food products owing to busy lifestyles are expected to drive the food grade gas market globally in the future. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026

Latest research document on ‘Food Grade Gases’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The Linde Group (Germany),Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (United States),Air Liquide (France),Wesfarmers Limited (Australia),The Messer Group GmBH (Germany),SOL Group (Italy),Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan),Gulf Cryo (Kuwait),Massy Group (Carribean),PT Aneka Gas Industri (Indonesia)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen), End User (Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Meat, Poultry & Seafood)

Growth Market

Shift toward Convenient Packaged Food Owing to On-The-Go Lifestyles

Growing Number of Microbreweries across All Regions

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement Regarding Food Grade Gases

Restraints that are major highlights:

Strict Government Regulations to Meet Quality Standards

Opportunities

Cumulative Demand from Developing Economies Such as China and India

Increasing Number of New Food & Beverage Product Developments

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

