Electronic Shelf Label Market Will Hit Big Revenues to $2.40 billion by 2027 With Top Key Players Pricer, Displaydata, E Ink Holdings, Samsung Electro- Mechanic, Diebold Nixdorf

The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database. Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink Holdings

Samsung Electro- Mechanic

Diebold Nixdorf

Altieer

SES-imagotag

Clearink Display

Panasonic Corporation

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Electronic Shelf Label Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Electronic Shelf Label Market have also been detailed in this report.

By Product Type

– LCD

– Segmented E-Paper

– Full-Graphic E-Paper

By Component

– Displays

– Batteries

– Transceiver

– Microprocessors

– Others

By Display Size

– Less than 3 Inch

– 3 Inch to 7 Inch

– 7 Inch to 10 Inch

– More than 10 Inch

By Communication Technology

– Radio Frequency

– Infrared

– Near Field Communication

– Others

By Store Type

– Hypermarkets

– Supermarkets

– Non-Food Retail Stores

– Specialty Stores

– Others

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Electronic Shelf Label Market position. The Electronic Shelf Label Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Electronic Shelf Label Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Electronic Shelf Label Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2027)

Chapter 4. Electronic Shelf Label Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Shelf Label Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Electronic Shelf Label Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Electronic Shelf Label Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2027)

