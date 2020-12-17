Protein Therapeutics Market Size, Companies Share, Trends, Demand, Structure and Growth Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global protein therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Protein therapeutics are medicinal drugs utilized to treat cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative and other disorders. These drugs allow an individualized treatment approach by compensating for the deficiency of an essential protein. Consequently, they are gaining immense popularity around the world.
Market Growth Drivers:
The increasing instances of chronic diseases, in confluence with the development of plasma-derived therapies, represent one of the key factors impelling the global protein therapeutics market growth. Apart from this, governments of different countries are undertaking numerous initiatives for the development of a modernized healthcare system. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of protein therapeutics worldwide. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as high efficiency and minimal side effects, are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are creating a positive impact on the protein therapeutics market as they are finding is widely adopting these medicines.
Get a PDF sample of this report for detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-therapeutics-market/requestsample
Protein Therapeutics Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the protein therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Amgen Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)
The report has segmented the global protein therapeutics market on the basis of product, therapy area, function and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Human Insulin
- Erythropoietin
- Clotting Factors
- Fusion Protein
- Others
Breakup by Therapy Area:
- Metabolic Disorders
- Immunological Disorders
- Hematological Disorders
- Cancer
- Hormonal Disorders
- Genetic Disorders
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity
- Special Targeting Activity
- Vaccines
- Protein Diagnostics
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-therapeutics-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
Global Asthma Therapeutics Market
Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market
Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group