Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market Top 10 Manufacturers and Detailed Analysis Research Report , Forecast Till 2030

Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market: Introduction

Dry vacuum pump motors are used in dry vacuum pumps. Dry vacuum pump is a pump that does not use any fluids to create a vacuum. These pumps usually runs hot because there are no liquids to remove the heat developed by compressing the gas. Dry vacuum motor based pumps provide steady performance, easy integration and installation, clean quality vacuum, sound shelf life, and wide opening doors. These dry vacuum motor based pumps are mainly used in pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics & semiconductor and others. These pump are also used in material handling, filtration and scientific instruments such as microscopes and laser scanning.

Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market: Dynamics

Dry vacuum pump motors offers various benefits such as low power consumption, low cooling water usage, can pump high water vapor solvents and it is environment friendly. The rising demand of dry vacuum motor based pumps from electronics & semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost the market growth. Another major factor driving the demand of dry vacuum pump motor is the increasing investments in electronics & semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries by USA, Germany, South Korea, and Japan, in developing countries, such as India, Brazil and ASEAN countries.

The key restraint in the Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market is the high machinery cost and heavy structure of dry vacuum motor based pumps. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics and shipbuilding offers significant opportunities for the dry vacuum motors market. The most important trend in the Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market is the growing investments in research and development activities by major companies working in the dry vacuum pump motors market. In addition, many companies are focusing on their regional expansion and to achieve this they are using partnership and collaboration strategies. Many companies are also trying to increase their efforts to produce energy-efficient products.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken down the worldwide economy manufacturing sector of both emerging an advanced economies alike. The dry vacuum pump motor market will experience a neutral and at-par effect. This has prompted huge stoppage in spending in the first half of the year 2020 as it resonates through each segment of the economy. Production lines of tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers have stopped. In addition, legal and trade restrictions, for example, sealed borders, increased the deficiency of dry vacuum pump motors. Companies across the globe are steadily flattening their recessionary curve by exploiting technology. Full fledge recovery is anticipated to be seen by mid-2022 as the governments across the world will enforce strong policies to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market: Segmentation

The global Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market can be segmented on the basis of by product type, by power source, and by end-use industry.

On the basis of product type, the global Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market is segmented as:

Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Motor

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pump Motor

Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pump Motor

Dry Claw and Hook Pump Motor

Others (Dry Lobe Vacuum Pump Motor, and Dry Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Motor)

On the basis of power source, the global Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market is segmented as:

Electric

Pneumatic

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market is segmented as:

Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Printing Industry, Packaging Industry)

Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market: Regional Outlook

The dry vacuum pump motor market is anticipated to witness significant growth in South Asia and Pacific region. The stringent regulatory and economic factors are majorly prompting this growth. Rising labor cost in developing countries, such as China and India, is one of the reasons for the adoption of dry vacuum pump motors. The special economic zones and dedicated industrial corridors are stimulating the growth of industrialization in India which in turn is boosting the demand for dry vacuum pump motors. In Addition there has been a significant increase in the small and medium scale manufacturers in China and countries in South Asia & Pacific. Various China based manufacturers are offering low cost dry vacuum pump motors to several industries. North America is another prominent regions in the market for dry vacuum pump motors. The market in this region is witnessing significant growth due to the presence of various companies engaged in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and electronics sectors.

Dry Vacuum Pump Motor Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market, identified across the value chain include:

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Ebara Corporation

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Agilent Technologies

ULVAC

Busch

Becker

Edwards

Sterling Sihi

Gamma Vacuum

Welch

Oerlikon

Wintek

KSB

KKR

Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems

Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Gebr. Becker GmBH

Gast Manufacturing, Inc.

KNF Neuberger GmBH

Samson Pump A/S

Vooner FloGard Corporation

The research report on the Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Dry Vacuum Pump Motor market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as by product type, by power source, and by end-use industry.

