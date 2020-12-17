Handhold Penlights Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Volk Optical, Spirit Medical, Timesco Healthcare, ABN Medical, Luxamed

The handhold penlights market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The key driving factors include increasing health awareness and screening measures in the population globally. Recent awareness of routine check-ups is driving the market growth. Moreover, a rise in the ophthalmology cases due to a sedentary lifestyle, stress, and constant eye strain is further fuelling the handhold penlights market growth. Besides, pupillometry can be used for early diagnosis of related diseases, to assess the severity of the disease, to decide on treatment and nursing care strategy, and to predict the outcome of the disease. Measuring pupil diameter is also applied to study recognition memory. Recent advancements in technology have been driving the market further. For instance, the advanced penlights are more convenient for use than the general penlights. The advanced penlights have a more innovative design and evaluation method of pupil diameter measurement. Its cost is lower. The estimated price is approximately US $9.5. However, the high cost of the handhold penlights is likely to hamper the market growth.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Prestige Medical

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Luxamed – Medical Technology

Timesco Healthcare Ltd

Keeler Ltd

ABN Medical

HEINE USA LTD

American Diagnostic Corporation

Volk Optical Inc.

Spirit Medical Co., Ltd.

A handhold penlight is a small, pen-sized flashlight, which contains two AA batteries or AAA batteries. In a few types, the incandescent light bulb has a critical lens that focuses the light, so that no reflector is built into the penlight. LED penlights are becoming highly common. The low-cost units may be disposable with no provision to replace batteries or bulbs and are sometimes imprinted with advertising for promotional purposes. The pupil diameter measurement is crucial for physical assessment and disease monitoring in a health and nursing care situation. A general penlight is frequently used and allows for an approximate and indirect measurement of the pupil diameter. They are also used in measuring otoscopic cases and dental analysis.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is categorized as a LED, halogen, and xenon. Based on the application, the market is segmented as general medicine, dental, ophthalmology, ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat), and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the handhold penlights market from both the demand and supply side. Additionally, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also comprises precise PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the handhold penlights market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Handhold Penlights Market – By Product

1.3.2 Handhold Penlights Market – By Application

1.3.3 Handhold Penlights Market – By End-User

1.3.4 Handhold Penlights Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HANDHOLD PENLIGHTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

