Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

Installation of female urinary slings always requires a surgical procedure and the degree of invasiveness of the procedure varies depending on the type of sling. The surgical procedure involves placing a sling around the urethra in order to lift it to a position where sufficient urethral compression will result in better urine control. The female urinary sling offers structural support similar to a hammock under the urethra. Slings may be comprised of synthetic materials, biologic materials or autologous tissue harvested from the patient. Urinary slings are especially used in the treatment of stress urinary incontinence along with the conditions that result in anatomical incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) has a significant impact on the quality of life and accounts for a large percentage of health-care expenditures.

Market for Female urinary incontinence sling market is driving due to factors such as rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence among women, and increase in the female geriatric population susceptible to urinary incontinence. However, factors such as, post-operative complications associated with the female urinary sling surgeries along with lack of awareness regarding urinary sling procedures is expected to hamper the market growth.

Major Market Players:

ASTORA

Ethicon

Boston Scientific

Coloplast

C.R. Bard

American Medical Systems

Caldera Medical

Cook Medical

Covidien (Medtronic) Prosurg Inc.

Cogentix Medical

The Female urinary incontinence sling market is segmented on the basis of material, type and end user. Based on material, the market is segmented as Synthetic, Non Synthetic. Based on type, market is segmented as transvaginal tape sling, transobturator sling, single-incision sling. Based on end user, market is segmented as hospitals, clinics and nursing home.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Female urinary incontinence sling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

