Credit Insurance Market Exclusive Revelation and Future Trends by 2027 – Euler Hermes, Atradius N.V., Coface SA, American Internation Group, Credendo, QBE Insurance, Zurich, China Export & Credit Insurance, CESCE, Export Development Canada

With the increase in small & medium trading enterprises across the globe, the credit insurance market is expected to be fuelled by the SMEs segment. The small and medium business enterprises across the globe frequently encounter related to its account receivables according to the plans made while exporting or trading in the domestic and international market. The non-payment of invoices affects the bottom line of these small and medium enterprises.

The global credit insurance market is anticipated accounted to US$ 8.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.77 Bn by 2025.

This risk is constantly growing across geographies and the enterprises are looking for robust solutions to get rid of the threat. This is the reason behind rising attraction towards credit insurance among the small and medium enterprises in developed countries and few developing countries. Attributing to this fact, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to drive the growth of credit insurance market globally.

The reports cover key developments in the Credit Insurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Euler Hermes

Atradius N.V.

Coface SA

American Internation Group, Inc.

Credendo

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

CESCE

Export Development Canada

The “Global Credit Insurance Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Credit Insurance market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Credit Insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global credit insurance market is expected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include the global macro-economic instability, which is posing a severe commercial threat to the trader, thereby, increasing the adoption of credit insurance. Another factor catalyzing the demand accounted for different services offered by the companies which include sales support and account receivable support. Majority of the companies operating in the global credit insurance market are based out of Europe, and North America. However, the market is penetrating at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions owing to the increasing export business in the regions.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Credit Insurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Credit Insurance Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Credit Insurance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Credit Insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

