Industrial Heat Pump Market 2021: Top Leaders, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industrial heat pumps are specially designed family of pumps that facilitate the conversion of waste heat into useful application and subsequently facilitate in improved energy savings. As a result, the heat pump has profound scope of application across several commercial as well as industrial application in different industry verticals. The industrial heat pump continues to gain traction owing to their ability too provide improved energy savings for the end-user and simultaneously provide lucrative business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The significant rise in adoption of industrial heat pump owing to their ability to reduce carbon dioxide emission along with improving energy efficiencies remains the major factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis by the industrial manufacturers towards achieving improved energy savings through optimal utilization of the resources is also expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Thus, the market is poised to offer several profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Heat Pump Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial heat pump industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial heat pump market with detailed market segmentation by power capacity, heat source, end-user and geography. The global industrial heat pump market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial heat pump market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial heat pump market is segmented on the basis of power capacity, heat source and end-user. Based on power capacity, the industrial heat pump market is segmented 100 to 300 kw, 301 to 500 kw, and 501kw & above. On the basis of image heat source, the market is segmented as air, water, and others. Whereas, based on end-user the market is divided into energy & powr, manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverage, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial heat pump market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial heat pump market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial heat pump market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the industrial heat pump market for each region

MARKET PLAYERS

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

United Technologies Corp.

