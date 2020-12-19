Atomic Clock Market 2020 Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast to 2027

The proposed Atomic Clock Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

North America led the global atomic clock market with 34.58% revenue share in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing organic and inorganic strategic developments—such as product launches, and mergers and acquisitions—among the market players support the atomic clock market growth in North America. For instance, the US government agency introduced a new atomic clock in April 2014 to enhance civilian timekeeping standards. Smart Grid Mexico, a non-governmental organization, was launched in 2014 to promote the development and execution of technological solutions in the energy industry in Mexico to increase its efficiency. This program further integrates the community of collaboration and exchange that encourages smart grids in the country. Such initiatives are anticipated to propel the demand for atomic clocks during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this Atomic Clock Market study includes:

1. AccuBeat ltd

2. Excelitas Technologies Corp

3. IQD Frequency Products Ltd

4. Leonardo S.p.A.

5. Microchip Technology Inc

6. Orolia

7. Oscilloquartz

8. Stanford Research Systems

9. Tekron International

10. VREMYA-CH JSC

• Five By Product Type (Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC, Cesium Atomic Clock, Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock); Application (Space and Military/Aerospace, Scientific and Metrology Research, Telecom/Broadcasting, Others) and Geographys of Segmentations (By Product Type (Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC, Cesium Atomic Clock, Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock); Application (Space and Military/Aerospace, Scientific and Metrology Research, Telecom/Broadcasting, Others) and Geography)

• Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

• Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period)

• Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

• Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

• Industry Landscape Analysis

• Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

