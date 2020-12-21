Electrical Transformer Market Uses, Price, Growth, Key Players, Development Strategy, Sales Revenue and Forecast 2027

The Electrical Transformer Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An electrical transformer is referred to as a static system that transfers electrical energy from one circuit to another by means of electromagnetic induction. The transformer consists of the main winding, the secondary winding and the magnetic core. Basically, it converts energy without altering its frequency, but by varying voltage levels in different electrical applications. There are different types of electric transform i.e. power and distribution which are used for different purpose and in different industries accordingly. More industrialization and urbanization with technological advancement is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising investment by governments towards enhancing power infrastructure and growing modernization of pre-existing power grids especially in developed nations is driving the growth of the electrical transformer market. However, the high initial and maintenance cost may restrain the growth of the electrical transformer market. Furthermore, rising global demand for electricity, along with robust urbanization and industrialization is anticipated to create market opportunities for the electrical transformer market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Accord Transformer and Switchgear Pvt. Ltd.

2. CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

3. General Electric Company

4. Hitachi ABB Power Grids

5. HYUNDAI ELECTRIC and ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. Schneider Electric

8. Siemens AG

9. SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.

10. Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electrical transformer market is segmented on the basis of power rating, cooling type, and transformer type. On the basis of power rating, the market is segmented as small power, medium power, and large Power. Similarly, on the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented as oil-cooled and air-cooled. Further, based on transformer type, market is segmented as power and distribution.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electrical transformer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electrical transformer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

