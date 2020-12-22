PDF Guide: Quick and Easy Word to PDF Conversion Using PDFBear

You might know what a Word file and a PDF format are. However, do you know that it is simple to change those Word files to PDF? Conversion of files to various file formats is essential in today’s modern society. There are too many file formats accessible, and there is no streamlined file system that everybody uses.

So it’s just fair that you should know how to convert ultimately. With PDFBear, you need to do three quick and fast steps to transform your Word files to PDF. If you’d like to know exactly what these procedures are, you can read more about this article and see how simple and fast the Word to PDF converter tool of PDFBear.

Uploading Your Word Files

The first step you need to do to transform Word to PDF is importing your Word document. You can do it by visiting the PDFBear homepage and clicking on the Word to PDF conversion feature. You will be led to a new section where you can import your Word files in two ways: by using the drag-and-drop command or by the old traditional “Select Files” icon.

Keep in mind that PDFBear’s web conversion service has maintained your files’ confidentiality once you convert this to PDF. PDFBear has designed it simply, and you need to let PDFBear’s Word to PDF converter do the job and do its job. They have indeed set the best appropriate settings for transforming Word documents to PDF formats.

Each individual is seeking an online converter service if you’re using it on all forms of devices and software platforms. Not all online conversion tools are designed for smartphone use, but with PDFBear, they ensure that you will not face any compatibility problems. You could do it on any form of computer or operating system.

Wait For The Process to Convert Word to PDF

The second part is just waiting for the Word to PDF transformation system to operate, and much of it entails you to do nothing but waiting for it. However, PDFBear’s excellent converter feature is expected to take just a couple of seconds to transform your files. So, you wouldn’t have to wait a very long time.

All of the files you imported are well secured and stable in PDFBear management systems since they have a 256-BIT SSL Strong Encryption enabled. So, you will not have to think about whether those files will fall into the wrong possession of a cybersecurity thief or a computer hacker.

Downloading the Converted PDF File

When you’ve done the procedure, the last thing you need to do is copy and download this to your selected storage devices, but you can still decide to save it to another cloud storage, such as Dropbox or Google Drive. You may also use cloud services to run conversion operations for your Word files. When you import Word docs to the PDFBear server, they can convert this while your laptop or device does not consume any memory.

Another nice thing regarding PDFBear is that your files’ protection and security is still the highest priority. As a further protection precaution, for every other available download link you get for transferring your files, those links could only be downloaded and used for a limited time.

Reasons to Convert Word to PDF

Although some people do not understand the differences among both Word and PDF format since it appears the same somehow, both file types are different. Word is produced by Microsoft, while Acrobat makes a PDF file. Both are broad file formats, but in terms of capabilities, they are unique. Word files can be edited for one thing, and they’re easy to use elsewhere.

As far as PDF format is involved, it is not easy to customize one only if you have a PDF editor to use. Often PDF files are even more significant than Word files. So, that’s the reason why users need to convert Word to PDF files. If the data is to be displayed in a permanent setting, transforming it to PDF should be a must. If you’re writing a Word document novel and want someone to read it, turning it to PDF would keep the text original.

Takeaway

PDFBear has modernized the Word to PDF translation method to make it faster and more transparent for non-technical and novice users. Of course, nobody wants to wait even longer to convert their documents, and PDFBear has proven that their system is much superior to all other web converter software accessible on the internet.