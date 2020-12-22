Electronic Files: Boost Your Productivity at Work Using GogoPDF Online Tools

Technological advancement has always been an integral part of most businesses around the world. It contributes to the company’s success and significantly helps many people accomplish different tasks and projects. The use of PDF technology is an example that brings various achievements in dealing with effective management and organization of all company documents.

Since there will surely be tons of company electronic files to handle, a reliable system will definitely be of big help. GogoPDF is the first on the list that most people have trusted for years. It’s a website with various functional tools you can use to manage and organize electronic files for free. Here are some of these online tools from GogoPDF that will surely help you boost your productivity at work.

Combine Your PDF Files

Organizing and dealing with tons of PDF files may require you to exert a tremendous amount of effort and spend so much time. However, GogoPDF online tool will make you complete your file tasks conveniently and employ an effective file organization on your smartphone or computer. It’s the PDF merger tool of GogoPDF that allows you to merge PDF files.

Hence, you may combine two, three, or more PDF documents into one PDF file that you frequently use to finish the same projects and accomplish the same tasks. You can also unify those PDFs from the same company department. You may use whatever strategy that you think is better and effective.

The main goal of using this PDF merger tool of GogoPDF is to avoid having a disorderly computer file folders with all of the PDFs scattered on your screen. Most importantly, you can quickly locate and retrieve a particular document because you’ll know where exactly you can search for it in your file storage.

Convert Your PDF Files

Converting electronic files can sometimes be so frustrating, especially if you’re not using the right tool. Don’t worry because the GogoPDF online tools list includes a file converter, and it’s also absolutely free. You can convert your files in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel to a more fixed and reliable PDF format, or the other way around.

Moreover, you can also process conversion from HTML to PDF, JPG to PDF, and even PDF to PNG. You can go to the actual website of GogoPDF to see other file formats you can convert that your tasks or projects might need in the future.

Protect Your PDF Files

Most of the company PDF files contain important data and sensitive information that must only be shared with authorized people. For this reason, you must protect these PDFs by activating a secure password, and GogoPDF can help you with that. The PDF protection tool of GogoPDF will allow you to set up a password for your PDF files most easily and conveniently.

You only need to personalize a password by combining different letters, numerals, and other symbols. Also, make the password strong and keep it. You only share these encrypted PDF files with people who have the permission to use the data and information that these files contain.

Add Watermark to Your PDF Files

Watermarking PDF files is an important feature in making these files safe from unauthorized use of information. It’s because if a PDF document has watermarks, it tells the reader who is the rightful PDF owner. However, adding watermarks to PDFs may seem to be a difficult task to do.

That’s true for those people who don’t have a reliable tool to complete the process. Since GogoPDF has a specialized tool online, you can use it to add watermarks to your PDF files for free. You can choose plain text as the watermark and select a font style, size, and color.

However, if using plain text doesn’t work for you, you can choose a particular image you like. That’s a benefit of using the GogoPDF tool. It will allow you to customize the watermark you want to use.

Repair Your PDF Files

Another helpful online tool for GogoPDF is its PDF repair kit. If you have damaged or corrupted PDF files caused by malware or computer viruses, this tool will help you fix them in no time. You only have to upload the PDFs on the website of GogoPDF, and the system will recover as much data as possible, making your files in a working and functional condition again. You’d then expect to have a partial or full recovery of your PDFs after a couple of minutes.

Takeaway

It could be challenging for everyone to manage and organize tons of company PDF files. However, with the right set of online tools from a reliable platform, all file tasks become easy and trouble-free. The list of tools discussed above is only a few of those you can find on its official website. Hence, visit the site now and see more helpful tools you might need in the future. Indeed, it’ll boost your productivity at work.