Football Free Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Stream Free Online Reddit

Here’s a look at the Arsenal vs Man CIty live stream details and team news ahead of their EFL Cup quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal are taking on Manchester City tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The game will come as a welcome relief for Mikel Arteta from the struggles of the Premier League, where Arsenal have only one point from their past five games.

But the relief will not last long if the Gunners can’t find a result here against a Manchester City side who are slowly finding some form.

City have put together a series of clean sheets and are the meanest defence in the top flight, while Arsenal’s goals-scored tally of 12 is the worst outside the bottom three.

When is Arsenal vs Man City?

Kick-off at London’s Emirates Stadium is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday 23 December.

Arsenal vs Manchester City is tonight, Tuesday 22 December, at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, and subscribers can watch on TV or stream online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

The Gunners are without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while City will test the fitness of strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus before kick-off.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Elneny Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Willian

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden, Rodri, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

Prediction

Arsenal are really struggling. Can a change of scenery in the Carabao Cup inspire them to new heights? A tough one to predict, and much will depend on just how many players are rested, but the suspicion is valiant defeat for the Gunners. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.

Odds (after 90 mins)

Arsenal 38/11

Draw 37/10

Manchester City 4/7

Arsenal vs Man City match preview

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have had a terrible start to the Premier League this season as they currently sit 15th, just four points ahead of Fulham, who are in the relegation zone. The out-of-form Gunners, however, are still in the running for the League Cup trophy but face a monumental task of qualifying for the semi-finals as they host Man City on Tuesday. Arsenal defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the last round of the EFL Cup on penalties, but have won just two domestic outings since that match in early October.

It’s compatible with the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, AirPlay, PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices plus Sony Smart TVs.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and given that Arsenal will have key players missing, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Man City.

Carabao Cup live: How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live in India?

In India, the game between Arsenal and Man City will be telecast live on Colours Infinity (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST). There will be no Arsenal vs Man City live stream in India. Fans can also check the Twitter handles of both clubs for live scores and updates.

However, fans in the US can watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream on fuboTV, while the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.