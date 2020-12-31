Buffstream IIHF 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Slovakia vs Finland Live Stream hockeycanada Online Free TV

The road to Alberta starts with the World Junior Summer Showcase. … 00:0002:21GO LIVE … in Edmonton, the impact of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship will reach far beyond what happens on the ice. … A vital piece of the Team Canada calendar looked very different, with players going online for summer camp.

Puck drop: 6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST

In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Switzerland has become a mainstay at the World Juniors, dropping down a division just once since 1996. In recent years they had been at the top of the second tier of teams, with finishes of fourth and fifth in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This year is proving to be a difficult one for the country, however, yet to earn a point in the standings and sitting last in Group A.

Their game against Slovakia to start was a goalie battle in which their starter, Thibault Fatton, blinked first. Then they proved little threat to Finland in their second game, outshot 43-14 in a 4-1 loss. Now they face the squad that has the best goal differential of all through four days of action.

Canada was kept honest by Slovakia on Sunday, coming away with just a 3-1 win. The team isn’t yet playing up to the capabilities of its full complement of first-round forwards. Today’s opponent won’t exactly force Canada to ramp up its play, but Switzerland will need an incredible effort if they hope to take advantage of that lack of cohesion.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing #10 Dylan Holloway #17 Connor McMichael #22 Dylan Cozens #29 Jack Quinn #19 Quinton Byfield #12 Jakob Pelletier #20 Dawson Mercer #16 Ryan Suzuki #26 Philip Tomasino #11 Cole Perfetti #15 Alex Newhook #18 Peyton Krebs #9 Connor Zary

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence #4 Bowen Byram #6 Jamie Drysdale #5 Thomas Harley #2 Braden Schneider #21 Kaiden Guhle #27 Justin Barron #8 Jordan Spence

Goaltenders Starter Backup #1 Devon Levi #31 Dylan Garand

Team Switzerland projected roster

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing #8 Simon Knak #14 Lorenzo Canonica #28 Ray Fust #13 Valentin Hofer #12 Dario Allenspach #9 Attilio Biasca #11 Lionel Marchand #10 Elvis Schläpfer #20 Stefano Bottini #15 Ronny Dähler #19 Keanu Derungs #27 Gaétan Jobin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence #5 Giancarlo Chanton #18 Iñaki Baragano #24 Noah Meier #23 Cédric Fiedler #2 Bastian Guggenheim #4 Noah Delémont #26 Rocco Pezzullo #21 Nathan Vouardoux

Goaltenders Starter Backup #29 Thibault Fatton #1 Noah Patenaude

