Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream Free Reddit: 2021 PGA Tour season resumes in Hawaii

The Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off at 9:10 a.m. Hawaii Time on Thursday at Plantation Course at Kapalua in hawaii. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.
The PGA Tour is back to start the new calendar year. A field of 2020 champions is headed to Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The field is restricted to golfers who won a PGA Tour tournament during the previous calendar year and is the traditional start of the new calendar year.
Dustin Johnson is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650. Justin Thomas (+750), Jon Rahm (+800), Xander Schauffele (+1000), and Bryson DeChambeau (+1150) round out the top five in odds. Thomas won last year, beating Schauffele and Patrick Reed in a playoff.
The tournament takes place at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, and gets underway Thursday morning. Given the location, we have later in the day tee times. The first pair — Martin Laird and Hudson Swafford — tee off at 9:10 a.m. local time, which is 2:10 p.m. ET time. The last pair — Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas — tee off at 12:30 p.m. local time, which is 5:30 p.m. ET.
Thursday’s coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and runs until 10 p.m. Golf Channel will broadcast four hours from 6-10 p.m. each of the first three days. On Sunday, NBC will air from 4-6 p.m. and Golf Channel will air from 6-8 p.m.
Here are the tee times for Round 1 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. on Thursday.
2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:10 p.m.
|Martin Laird
|Hudson Swafford
|2:20 p.m.
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|2:30 p.m.
|Brian Gay
|Sergio Garcia
|2:40 p.m.
|Michael Thompson
|Andrew Landry
|2:50 p.m.
|Nick Taylor
|Carlos Ortiz
|3:00 p.m.
|Adam Scott
|Jason Kokrak
|3:10 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay
|Richy Werenski
|3:20 p.m.
|Marc Leishman
|Billy Horschel
|3:30 p.m.
|Kevin Na
|Joaquin Niemann
|3:40 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer
|Cameron Champ
|3:50 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Smith
|4:00 p.m.
|Brendon Todd
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4:10 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer
|Viktor Hovland
|4:20 p.m.
|Tony Finau
|Lanto Griffin
|4:30 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Daniel Berger
|4:40 p.m.
|Harris English
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4:50 p.m.
|Webb Simpson
|Sungjae Im
|5:00 p.m.
|Patrick Reed
|Sebastián Muñoz
|5:10 p.m.
|Scottie Scheffler
|Collin Morikawa
|5:20 p.m.
|Jon Rahm
|Xander Schauffele
|5:30 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson
|Justin Thomas
