Crackstreams Sentry Tournament of Champions – PGA Tour 2021 live HD Tv

How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1: Tee times, live leaderboard, TV times · Adam Scott on the status of his game heading into Sentry. The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, taking on Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Hawaii. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Hawaii.

There will be 42 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour’s new season and take home the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each of the first three days. NBC takes over on Sunday for two hours of coverage before returning to Golf Cahnnel.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10