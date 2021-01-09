Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: FA Cup live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, latest news, odds

Liverpool are in FA Cup action for the first time this season at Aston Villa tonight. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the FA Cup when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the small hours on Saturday.

Though currently leading the Premier League table, Liverpool’s dip in form of late has been a concern. They have been winless in their last three matches and the FA Cup fixture may turn out to be more than a handful against a Villa side that has been impressive this season under manager Dean Smith.

In fact, the last time the two teams met in the Premier League last year, Aston Villa stunned the reigning English champions 7-2. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match and the other round 3 fixtures live.

Aston Villa beat Liverpool 7-2 the last time they met.

Liverpool’s famed attacking troika – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino – will once again be the centre of attraction but Klopp may be tempted to rest one or two of his stars keeping an eye on next week’s crucial league tie against Manchester United.

The Reds, though, will be spread thin defensively with several first-choice defenders, including Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, out with injuries.

Villa, meanwhile, are comfortably placed in the league table and are expected to field a strong team, including star midfielder Jack Grealish.

Reigning FA Cup champions Arsenal face Premier League peers Newcastle United FC in the third round, while Manchester United host Championship side Watford.

FA Cup fixtures for round 3 and live match times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Saturday, January 9

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 1:15 AM IST

Wolves vs Crystal Palace – 1:15 AM IST

Everton vs Rotherham – 5:30 PM IST

Boreham Wood vs Millwall – 5:30 PM IST

Luton Town vs Reading – 5:30 PM IST

Nottingham City vs Cardiff City – 5:30 PM IST

Norwich City vs Coventry – 5:30 PM IST

Chorley vs Derby County – 5:45 PM IST

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster – 8:30 PM IST

Blackpool vs West Brom – 8:30 PM IST

Wycombe vs Preston – 8:30 PM IST

QPR vs Fulham – 8:30 PM IST

Stevenage vs Swansea – 8:30 PM IST

Burnley vs MK Dons – 8:30 PM IST

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United – 8:30 PM IST

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth – 8:30 PM IST

Stoke City vs Leicester City – 8:30 PM IST

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 8:30 PM IST

Arsenal vs Newcastle – 11:00 PM IST

Brentford vs Middlesbrough – 11:30 PM IST

Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle – 11:30 PM IST

Sunday, January 10

Manchester United vs Watford – 1:30 AM IST

Southampton vs Shrewsbury – 1:30 AM IST

Crawley Town vs Leeds United – 7:00 PM IST

Bristol City vs Portsmouth – 7:00 PM IST

Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town – 7:00 PM IST

Chelsea vs Morecambe – 7:00 PM IST

Manchester City vs Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST

Barnsley vs Tranmere – 7:00 PM IST

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:30 PM IST

Monday, January 11

Newport County vs Brighton – 1:15 AM IST

Stockport vs West Ham United – 1:30 AM IST

Where to watch the FA Cup live in India?

Select FA Cup round 3 fixtures, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

Live streaming of select FA Cup matches will be available on Sony Liv.