English FA Cup 2021 Live Stream Reddit online free tv update, broadcast, coverage, live scores, tickets, internet, live commentary, TV schedule for Start time, ESPN Fa Cup TV Channel, odds, predictions***

HOW TO WATCH English FA Cup live Stream Reddit online free tv



The match kicks off at 20:00 GMT and will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK. United fans will also be able to follow all the action on ManUtd and in our Official App, where you can also track in-game data using our Match Centre. MUTV will provide build-up, live radio commentary and post-match reaction, as well as showing full reruns of the game the following day. MATCH RULES Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting fixture congestion in English football, replays have been scrapped for this season’s competition. Matches level at 90 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties. The Video Assistant Referee system is being used in the third round, but only at Premier League grounds – it will, therefore, be in force at Old Trafford on Saturday. English FA Cup 2021 Live

TEAM NEWS Edinson Cavani is serving the last of a three-match suspension for United, with the injured Phil Jones United’s only other likely first-team absentee. The Hornets will be without midfield man James Garner, who is prevented from playing against his parent club due to FA rules. According to Watford’s website, Domingos Quina is still working his way back from injury, while forwards Isaac Success and Stipe Perica have still not returned to full training. Saturday is also likely to come too soon for Christian Kabasele, but Craig Cathcart and Joao Pedro are in line for a comeback after hamstring issues.

FORM GUIDE Relegated from the Premier League last season, Watford currently sit sixth in the Championship, having played 22 games. The Hornets have been helped by their strong record at Vicarage Road, winning eight of 11 games, but their poor form on the road – the Hertfordshire side have won just twice away – coupled with struggles in front of goal contibuted to the departure of manager Vladimir Ivic a week before Christmas, after just four months at the helm. He has been replaced by former Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco Munoz, who masterminded a 1-0 win over pacesetters Norwich City in his first game in charge, although that was followed up by a 2-1 reverse at fellow promotion chasers Swansea City. PAST CUP MEETINGS Familiar foes in the top-flight over the past few seasons, United and Watford have gone head-to-head in the FA Cup on six previous occasions. The Reds won the first three ties, including a ‘third-place play-off’ game in 1970, after a fourth-round replay victory the season before, before the Hornets came out on top in the third round in 1982. The most recent meeting came in April 2007, when Rooney, Ronaldo and Richardson helped United to a 4-1 semi-final triumph over Aidy Boothroyd’s soon-to-be-relegated side at Villa Park.

Ronaldo bewitches the Watford defenders in 2007.

ONES TO WATCH Watford have already been busy in the market in January, clinching the signature of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel from Bodo/Glimt. The 26-year-old was instrumental in the unfancied Norwegians' recent league triumph, contributing 37 goal involvements in 28 games as the club from the Arctic Circle romped to their first-ever title. It remains to be seen whether Zinckernagel can transfer his impressive numbers to England's second division, but, in Watford, he has a solid enough club at which to work his magic. The Hornets, boosted by the experience of former Reds Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley, have the second-best defence in the Championship this season, while Ismaila Sarr (four goals in 18 games) and Pedro (five in 16) offer plenty of threat going forward. MATCH OFFICIALS Referee: Andrew Madley

Assistants: Simon Beck and Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Peter Bankes

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

90 in 20: United 3 Watford 0Video

RIVALS WATCH FRIDAY 8 JANUARY Aston Villa v Liverpool (19:45 GMT)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT) SATURDAY 9 JANUARY Boreham Wood v Millwall (12:00 GMT)

Everton v Rotherham (12:00 GMT)

Luton v Reading (12:00 GMT)

Norwich v Coventry (12:00 GMT)

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff (12:00 GMT)

Chorley v Derby (12:15 GMT)

Blackburn v Doncaster

Blackpool v West Brom

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Burnley v MK Dons

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Oldham v Bournemouth

QPR v Fulham

Stevenage v Swansea

Stoke v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Arsenal v Newcastle (17:30 GMT)

Brentford v Middlesbrough (18:00 GMT)

Huddersfield v Plymouth (18:00 GMT)

UNITED v Watford (20:00 GMT)

Southampton v Shrewsbury (20:00 GMT)